2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Bolder Looks and an Optional Diesel

Nearly two decades after the Hyundai Santa Fe first went on sale, the Korean automaker has taken the wraps off of the all-new fourth-generation model. As part of the switchover, short-wheelbase models drop the Sport suffix, while the yet-to-be-revealed long-wheelbase versions now wear the Santa Fe XL moniker.

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is redesigned from the ground up. Not that you wouldn’t notice, as its square-jawed styling is revolutionary next to today’s comparatively staid versions. The new model incorporates the automaker’s latest design cues, including a pair of thin, LED daytime running lights at the top corners of the front end. LED headlights are clustered below that. With more upright body panels, larger rear quarter glass, and a 2.8-inch growth spurt in overall length, the Santa Fe looks almost French and stands out next to more conservatively styled competitors such as the Ford Edge and the Kia Sorento.

Motivating the new Santa Fe is a standard 185-hp 2.4-liter inline-four. Those in search of additional oomph can opt for a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with approximately 232 horses or a new turbo-diesel 2.2-liter inline-four that is said to make about 200 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. All three engines couple with a Hyundai-built eight-speed automatic transmission to put power to the ground.

While gas-fired Santa Fe models limit seating to five, the diesel alone will have a small third row as standard equipment, raising capacity to seven occupants. (The larger Santa Fe XL will also offer seating for seven.) The Santa Fe’s modest third row is enabled by a wheelbase that has been stretched 2.6 inches relative to the outgoing Santa Fe Sport. The extra space between the axles sees front-seat legroom swell by a whopping 2.8 inches, while second-row legroom grows by an inch in gas-powered models. The three-row diesel’s second-row offers the same 39.4 inches of second-row legroom as today’s Santa Fe Sport, however. Cargo volume grows modestly from 35 cubic feet to 37 cubes. The three-row non-XL diesel offers 12 cubic feet of cargo space with all seats in place and 36 with the third row folded.

Accompanying the Santa Fe’s additional interior space is an all-new dashboard design that incorporates a tablet-style infotainment system and an available digital gauge cluster. All trim levels receive Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, while a navigation system and a head-up display are optional. Safety features such as automatic high-beam headlights, a blind-spot monitoring system, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist can also be added to the new Santa Fe, as can a new rear-seat occupant alert system and a safe-exit assist function.