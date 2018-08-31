The 2019 Honda Insight Is Too Sophisticated to Shout about Being a Hybrid

From Car and Driver

From the discovery of the wheel to the launch of the iPhone, technologies that are at first revolutionary ultimately become essential tools we use to make our lives better and more productive. Over time, the new morphs into common practice, becoming something we barely even notice. The new Honda Insight shows how that's now happening with hybrid automobiles. Nineteen years after the first, weirdly podlike Insight arrived in America, this all-new third-generation model is so, well, normal, most people probably wouldn't know it's a hybrid.

If the Insight behaves similarly to a standard car it's because, for all intents and purposes, it is a Civic sedan-one that's been modified to accept a hybrid powertrain and a 1.2-kWh battery pack. Much of the standard Civic remains, including its roof, window glass, suspension, and significant parts of its underbody structure. The Insight rides on the same wheelbase as the Civic sedan, has an equally commodious five-seat interior, and offers the same amount of trunk room thanks to the hybrid battery's placement, nestled under the rear seat.





Insight and Civic: Separated at Birth

The Insight does look slightly different than its fraternal twin, however-to both passersby and to the wind. The Civic's fussy skin has been smoothed below the window line, endowing the Insight with a more mature, upscale appearance. Its underside has been smoothed as well, by the addition of several flat, lightweight panels that act as a drag-reducing belly pan.

There's still a lot of Civic left in the cabin, however. The bottom half of the center console sits higher to create an underfloor nook for the car's 12-volt battery; there was no room for it under the hood along with all of the new hybrid hardware. The reconfigured console is topped with Honda's push-button electronic shifter in place of the Civic's mechanical lever, the revised forward cubby houses a pair of USB ports and a 12-volt power outlet, and the lower section of the dash on the passenger side has been reconfigured slightly. The only other significant difference from the Civic's cabin is what you see when you fire up the Insight: an electronic TFT instrument cluster with a hybrid-power gauge in place of a traditional tachometer.





