2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Gets Some Goodies From The Demon

Dodge also reshuffles the lineup and adds some performance.

As automakers flee for the safety of profitable crossovers and SUVs, the Dodge Charger marches into 2019 with a handful of upgrades and a reshuffled lineup. Since 2008, Charger and Challenger retail sales have increased 70 percent with high-performance models increasing from four percent to more than 25 percent since 2014, according to the automaker.

Dodge’s reshuffling of the Charger lineup brings the number of available trims to six – from the entry-level SXT to the 707-horsepower Hellcat. The lineup also includes the GT, SXT AWD, R/T, and R/T Scat Pack.

While the Charger Hellcat produces the same 707 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque as it did before from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, it gets a few Challenger Demon accessories. The 2019 Charger Hellcat receives launch assist, line lock, the After-Run Chiller, and torque reserve. The After-Run Chiller continues to cool the supercharger air cooler after the engine is shut off while torque reserve closes a bypass valve to pre-fill the supercharger. The torque reserve manages fuel flow and spark to balance engine rpm and torque, which, according to Dodge, “generates a reserve of torque that is delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop.”

Other changes include new instrument panel badging, a satin black hood option, new “Brass Monkey” 20-inch forged wheels, and an Alcantara interior package. The Hellcat also receives a new grille with dual air inlets.

