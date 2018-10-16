2019 Chevrolet Blazer Prices Start Under $30,000 but Get Expensive Quickly

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 10/16/18: This story has been updated to reflect the 2019 Blazer's recently announced prices, which range from $29,995 for the base L model with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine to $46,795 for an all-wheel-drive Premier model with a 3.6-liter V-6.

For those of us who have achieved a certain age (if not the maturity that generally comes with it), we know what a Chevrolet Blazer is. It’s the K5: a cut-down full-size pickup with a flimsy removable fiberglass shell covering the bed and cab. It’s kind of ratty because it’s owned by a teenager, it’s been jacked up a mile in the air, and it wears off-road tires that roar louder than a hurricane when they travel over pavement. It’s the truck that always led the conga line to the lake every summer because it was mostly filled with cheap beer and ice. It’s all Alan Jackson songs, T-shirts without sleeves, cutoff Lee jeans, a cooler held together with duct tape, and inner-tubing on the Chattahoochee.

A Blazer has live axles front and rear, four-wheel drive, a full frame, and a small-block V-8 with a lumpy idle; and when it rains, that’s when nature itself hoses out the interior.





Photo credit: Car and Driver More

Then there’s this. A 2019 crossover with a unibody structure and transverse mounted engine that Chevy calls “Blazer.” We knew the Blazer. We loved the Blazer. And this, GM, is no Blazer.

Get me some Doritos and a six-pack. Coors? Budweiser? Hamm’s? Who cares? I’m going to go float on the raft for a couple of hours and try to get past this.

Just Exactly What Isn’t Needed

Chevy already has five crossovers and SUVs in its lineup, ranging from the wee little Trax up through the Equinox, Traverse, and Tahoe to the stupefyingly large Suburban. General Motors will rightly brag about how the Tahoe and ’Burban dominate their markets, the Equinox and Traverse are gaining market share, and that the Trax does something or other. The new two-row “Blazer” slots into the narrow space between the Equinox and Traverse, one never before recognized by Chevy. Call it the mid-mid-size, mid-midrange crossover segment. Or call it Chevy’s version of the GMC Acadia. Your choice.





Photo credit: Car and Driver More

What’s obvious is that Chevrolet didn’t need the “Blazer” as much as it needed a chance to pick up some sales in a segment occupied by the Ford Edge and the Nissan Murano. In the current market, practically no one wants to buy a Malibu. The new Blazer is a perfectly rational reaction to what buyers want. And that sucks.