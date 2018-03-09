2019 Bentley Bentayga V-8

The Bentley Bentayga W-12 has paved the road to opulent utilitarianism for soon-to-arrive mega-luxury SUVs from Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce. Yet the big B’s early move means that it has already started churning out derivative models, including a diesel, a plug-in hybrid, and our subject here, the 2019 Bentayga V-8, a gilded eight-cylinder grapple designed to more effectively snag aspiring shoppers out of lesser high-end SUVs and place them into Bentley’s hedonistic orbit.

The thinking behind this entry-level variant for the U.S. market is simple: Lower the admission fee by supplanting the top-spec model’s 600-hp, 664-lb-ft twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12 engine with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 shared with other high-powered Volkswagen Group products. In this instance, the “hot-vee” boosted eight pumps out a still-heady 542 horsepower at 6000 rpm and 568 lb-ft of torque at just 1960 revs. Little else changes about the vehicle, including the standard eight-speed automatic transmission, rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, and VW’s MLB chassis architecture.

Eight-Pot Soul

Bentley says the V-8 is the sportiest version of the Bentayga despite its power deficit, and we have to agree after sampling it both on the German autobahn and the tight Alpine roads of Austria. Curb weights should drop around 100 pounds versus the W-12, most of it coming off the nose, and indeed the new rig feels a touch more willing to bite into corners and change direction, even when sliding around a makeshift ice rink that Bentley had set up for the occasion. Although Pirelli Scorpion winter tires dulled the steering responses of the examples we drove—that’s the tradeoff for the excellent ice and snow grip of such tires’ softer rubber compound—Bentley’s optional 48-volt Dynamic Ride active anti-roll bar system returns stately ride comfort and impressive body control. And up to eight driving modes, four each for on- and off-road setups, allow the Bentayga’s engine, drivetrain, and chassis systems to be honed for varying conditions and driver attitudes.

While this is still a heavy vehicle (the last W-12 model we tested weighed 5781 pounds), the 4.0-liter has little trouble moving the Bentayga’s bulk with gusto. The silky V-8 is eager to spin to its 6800-rpm redline, which makes it the highest-revving powerplant Bentley has ever fitted to a road car. Thrust builds with linear authority just off idle, and burying the accelerator into the Bentayga’s plush footwell is greeted with near immediate response and ample shove well into triple-digit speeds. The V-8 customer will sacrifice little for his or her purchase aside from bragging rights. Considering that we’ve beaten the W-12’s 4.0-second zero-to-60-mph estimate by half a second, we expect that the V-8’s quoted 4.4-second figure to be similarly conservative. The V-8’s ungoverned top speed of 180 mph is but 7 mph lower than the W-12’s terminal velocity.