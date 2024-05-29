2019 Augusta Solar project again rejected by county government

Matt Hooper, Senior Director of Development for AES, stood before the Augusta County Planning Commission on May 14.

VERONA – Matt Hooper, Senior Director of Development for AES, stood before the Augusta County Planning Commission on May 14.

His goal was to convince the board to recommend an over 1,600-acre solar energy system, landscaping buffers included, split up into five sites. He represented AES, a company operating functional solar energy systems in Spotsylvania County, Wight County, and Charles City.

According to the project's executive summary, the facility would have 470 acres of fenced-in project area, the metric determining if a solar energy system is categorized as large or small in Augusta County.

The project map.

“There is a Dominion 115-kV transmission line that is going through this region in Stuarts Draft,” Hooper told the commission. “We try to site these projects near the existing infrastructure, so we don't have to build additional lines to connect to said infrastructure. This specific line here has been extensively study and determined that it has additional capacity. What that means is that we can plug directly into the line without any network upgrades."

Second time around

This is not the first time a version of this project has come to the board. The original version was approximately 2,700 acres with the environmental buffers.

“The first Augusta Solar LLC project was originally submitted to the county in 2019 by Community Energy Solar,” said Julia Hensley, a community development planner with Augusta County. “At this time, the proposed project was a 125-megawatt project that would have had approximately 1,100 fenced acres.”

In 2019, the planning commission recommended the project to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors held a public hearing in February, but waited until May to reject the project in a 4-3 vote.

Augusta Solar LLC and the 13 landowners on the project then appealed the decision with the Augusta County Circuit Court in June. By September, the supervisors paid over $5,000 in legal fees associated with the case.

A new application was submitted for the project in 2023, and came to the planning commission on May 14. The initial revised proposal reduced the metawattage to 102 megawatts within 612 fenced-in acres, with 114 acres under solar panels. Augusta County staff provided more feedback, and the project was further reduced to 90 megawatts, with 470 fenced-in acres and 131 under solar panels. Including all other land uses, the total project acreage is 1,693.

“It has been reduced significantly since it was originally submitted,” Hooper said. “It's actually been reduced by about 60%.”

A split public

An over two-hour public hearing was held – of the 24 speakers, 14 were against the project and 10 were in favor.

The Augusta County Planning Commission had a packed house for the solar energy system application.

Waynesboro Nurseries is listed as property owners on nine parcels on the project. Max Quillen spoke as a representative of Waynesboro Nurseries in favor of the project. It's not his first time endorsing solar farms.

“We seek the freedom to keep the land rather than sell it for industrial or residential development,” Quillen told the commission. “The comp plan says our needs as landowners should be taken into consideration. Landowners should be allowed to determine the best use of their property.”

Quillen is one of many local landowners confused by the hesitation on solar energy systems. He objected to being required to put his land to use “in some way that will help justify the expense of increasing the capacity of a sewer treatment system, generate additional jobs, and add to the county's tax base” rather than the solar system.

“There are many other sections of the ComPlan that specifically support landowner rights, continuing agriculture, diversifying income for farmers, improving the environment, and facilitating the transfer of land across generations,” Quillen said. “All these are supported by the solar project.”

Many of the speakers against the project pointed to impacts on the rural viewshed and many of the same arguments cited by Planning Commissioner, and supervisor, Carolyn Bragg. Bragg moved to not recommend the project to the board of supervisors.

The commission is opposed

This is not the first time Bragg has worked on the project. She was part of several listening sessions on the project during its first 2019 application. Bragg thanked AES for speaking with her on the new application for about six hours before the May meeting.

She cited “no consideration” given to Augusta Water’s future development. According to the a memo on the project to the planning commission from Augusta Water, the project would limit development on the 1,260 acres of property. If this property were developed in another way, the memo estimates Augusta Water could see an additional $4.8 million in water revenue over the next 35 years. The solar development would take this potential development revenue off the table.

“You have to look at the lost opportunities,” Bragg said, also citing differences in tax revenue between solar systems and other businesses. “What is it that we lose by doing this as opposed to gain?”

The entirety of the project would be located in five sections across the Urban Service Area or Community Development Area of the comprehensive plan.

“Our policies specifically say, ‘strongly discourage urban service and community development.’ Every single one of these parcels is in urban service or community development, no exceptions,” Bragg said.

She also cited concerns with solar energy systems clustering, having so many distinct sites close to one another. Some of the sites would be near residential properties.

“If you decide not to do this, 470 plus more acres are immediately available for growth,” Bragg said. According to Bragg, in Augusta County, "We like to be responsible and gradual growth, not all at once. A project of this size, in a growth area is 470 acres all at once, not gradual, not as time goes on. "

Then she made the motion, "I do want to move to be found the AES solar project is not a substantial accord with the Augusta County Comprehensive Plan and that we recommend denial of this project.”

The opinion was shared by six of the seven planning commission members, and Bragg’s motion was approved in a 6-1 vote.

AES responds

After the meeting, Hooper told The News Leader he was disappointed but did not want to speak further on the commission’s decision. The following day, he sent a statement.

“AES is committed to developing responsible clean energy projects that provide long-term positive impact for both the environment and local community,” wrote Hooper. “While we disagree with and are understandably disappointed in the planning commission’s decision on the proposed Augusta solar project's 2023 comprehensive plan compliance finding, AES looks forward to continuing to work closely with the county and community to find the right path to a successful project that builds on our shared goals.”

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

