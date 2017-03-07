2018 Volvo XC60: It's All About That Luxe

It’s telling that Volvo’s all-new XC60 crossover was introduced to the world’s press not by a safety engineer, but by a designer. And not just any designer: Thomas Ingenlath is the architect of Volvo’s recent move into a new era of stunning Scandinavian aesthetics, a change so radical that it’s getting hard to remember that Volvos once had all the style of a Cheerios box, the perfect look for a brand with a tunnel-vision focus on safety.

That was Old Volvo. This is New Volvo: hip, cool, and stylish. The Ingenlath revolution began with the 2016 XC90 crossover, a handsome hulk with an interior so richly adorned with open-pore wood, sumptuous materials, and sleek shapes it would look at home in a Roche Bobois catalog. The elegant 2017 S90 sedan and V90 wagon leveraged the same formula. Now comes the all-new 2018 XC60, which moves the brand’s sober-citizen-to-sexy-Swede evolution down one size class, where it will compete with luxury compact crossovers such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC, and Porsche Macan. It goes on sale in late 2017, replacing a vehicle that has been in the U.S. market for eight years.

Like the all-new 90-series vehicles, the XC60 is built on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA). Its advantages were evident the moment the tarps were pulled off the three preproduction XC60s shown to us in the company’s design hall in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The SPA pushes the front wheels farther forward than before, improving what designers call the dash-to-axle ratio. This stretches the front end; the hood is longer and more horizontal, the cabin sits farther rearward on the car’s haunches, and the front overhang is trimmed. The XC60 looks almost as if it’s a rear-drive vehicle, with classic premium-car proportions.

The basic form is expensively tailored, its taut sheetmetal punctuated with sharp creases that add beefy tension. There’s a clear family resemblance to the XC90, but this is the sporty younger brother. Not too sporty, though. Unlike some crossovers that hunker so low they might masquerade as hatchback sedans—we’re looking at you, Infiniti QX30 and Mercedes-Benz GLA—the XC60 rides high enough over its tires so there’s no confusion.

As with the XC90, it is the interior that erases any doubt about this brand’s luxe intentions. Volvo showed us the top two of three trim levels, the R-Design and the top-tier Inscription. The R-Design is richly appointed, but the Inscription’s interior materials, finishes, and luscious blond nappa leather made it feel like a baby Bentley—probably no coincidence, since XC60 interior designer Robin Page previously created interiors for that British brand.