2018 Volvo XC60: First Drive

Last year, the first-generation XC60 pulled a miracle by scoring a sales record in its ninth year on the market. That was partly thanks to its popularity in China, but this mid-sized SUV is America's favorite Volvo as well. And since US customers look at Volvos as safe family cars first and foremost, the Swedish carmaker certainly expects to see XC60s pop up near the nation's schools even more often than XC90s, once deliveries of the smaller SUV start later this year. Frankly, after driving the car with the 316 horsepower twin-charged powertrain (T6), I don't see a flaw in their plan.

The XC60 looks sharp, and that's mostly because it has elegant proportions. That comes down to clever packaging. It's being built on the same SPA platform as the XC90, but having the fixed dash-to-axle length with a shorter wheelbase grants it a longer hood with minimal overhangs. The roof is lower, the seating position is more car-like than in an XC90, so the cabin feels tighter and, therefore, sportier in your head. Volvo was careful not to use the word "smaller" in any case, but frankly, the XC60 is a five-seater, not a luxury people hauler for seven.

Design chief Thomas Ingenlath told me the 60 series (which Volvo internally calls the "60 cluster") are more about the sculpture and the muscle fully modeled out of the available volume, with a look that still feels natural. The good news is that this somewhat braver theme will continue on the S60 and V60 as well, and once they find the time to Polestar-ify these cars, hopefully, the shirt will come off all that "muscle."

Right now, there are two versions of the XC60. It starts at $42,495, and for that kind of money, you get the 250 horsepower turbo (T5), all-wheel drive, LED lights, the panoramic glass roof and a power tailgate.

Forking out at least $45,895 will upgrade the package to T6 configuration, with a twin-charged, 316 horsepower four-cylinder. This is the car most Americans will buy, while closer to 2018, the hybrid T8 will also join the family. The electrified versions have a larger battery pack than the XC90 T8, retaining the combined output of 400 horsepower with a 0-62 run in 4.9 seconds. That's not too shabby for a standard mid-sized SUV.

While Volvo talks about better performance and superior body control with "no diagonal roll," the XC60 remains as comfort-oriented as everybody expects it to be. The suspension is the same double wishbone front/multilink with a composite leaf spring rear as in the XC90, with the option of having an air-suspension. The steering is speed dependent and 3-way adjustable, but I found that all three settings provide lots of assistance and a rather artificial feel once you really hit the curves. That being said, the T6 puts out decent power and at low speeds in the city, the superchargers whining is a nice touch even if this car wasn't designed to chase the faster Jaguar F-Paces in any situation.