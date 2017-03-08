2018 Toyota C-HR SUV Targets a Younger Audience

View photos

The C-HR is based on Toyota’s new midsized global platform, which also underpins the latest Prius and upcoming new Camry. With a 104-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 171 inches, it’s nine inches shorter and two inches narrower than the company's RAV4 small SUV. This puts it about the same size as the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, and Subaru Crosstrek.



The C-HR will be available in two trim lines: XLE and XLE Premium priced at $23,460 and $25,310, respectively.

While the pricing is a couple thousand dollars higher than many competitors, the C-HR is the only subcompact SUV to come standard with forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking. In fact, it has Toyota's entire Safety Sense P suite of safety gear, which also includes pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Toyota and its luxury subsidiary Lexus are in the process of installing forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking as standard equipment across their model lines.

Other standard equipment on the C-HR includes 18-inch wheels and a rearview camera. Moving up to the XLE Premium trim adds heated front seats, a power lumbar driver’s seat, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

As with its diminutive competitors, the C-HR isn’t exactly a powerhouse. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 144 horsepower, mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Initially, the C-HR will be front-wheel-drive only. That’s an odd limitation on an SUV, given that all-wheel drive is available on all its direct competitors. The reason that it is front-drive only is that the C-HR was originally planned as a cost-conscious Scion, before that brand was folded back into parent company Toyota. All-wheel drive is promised to be offered during the C-HR’s model life cycle. A hybrid version is in the works, too.



Toyota says the C-HR will get 29 miles per gallon combined on the EPA cycle, which will put it at the higher end for the class.



Out on the road, the engine is adequately eager. The transmission is well tuned for casual driving, but stepping hard on the gas causes the engine to race over 4,000 rpm for brief moments, sounding loud and buzzy.



Despite boasts about the C-HR’s handling agility, we found it only modestly sporty. The C-HR lacks the sharp steering response of a Mazda CX-3, cornering like the more mundane Honda HR-V.



While many subcompact SUVs feel harsh and jittery when the going gets bumpy, the C-HR delivers a taut yet fairly comfy ride. The cabin is also devoid of excessive wind and tire noise, which is commendable.