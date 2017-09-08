2018 Subaru WRX STI

The Subaru WRX STI is kind of like that extremely smart kid who brings home report cards with Cs and Ds littering the page. Unchallenged, he or she gets bored, strays from the path of caring, and produces uninspired results. Offered more strenuous and demanding tasks, however, the student applies themselves and excels.

The STI is built to be pushed. It begs for tight corners, high speeds, and full throttle openings. When the driver’s blood boils, the car proves proficient. But there are broader expectations for cars with four doors and a normal trunk. Part of the STI’s charm is that it also could be a practical vehicle, even for families. It’s derived from the previous-generation Impreza, after all. But like that bored kid in class, its manners and attitude in ordinary circumstances leave room for improvement. Subaru promises a Type RA variant with performance enhancements later in this model year, but we’re not looking for an all-new next-generation WRX and STI until 2020.

The Same but Differential

Mild updates for the 2018 model year alter how the WRX STI looks and how it drives. In addition to a cleaner, more aggressive front fascia, the STI adds adaptive LED headlights, brackets for a roof rack, and dark gray 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/35R19 Yokohama Advan Sport V105 tires. It also gets a new STI Sport Design instrument cluster with a color LCD display, heated exterior mirrors, red seatbelts, a folding rear center armrest with cup holders, and a more capable security system.

The big news, though, is that Subaru fiddled with the all-wheel-drive system. Where the center differential in the 2017 STI was controlled via mechanical and electronic methods, the 2018 has gone full digital. Subaru calls it the Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD), and it’s intended to improve the car’s already great handling. Subaru also upgraded the brakes, using yellow-painted monoblock Brembo calipers, six-piston up front and two-piston in the rear, as well as larger cross-drilled vented discs, 13.4-inch in front and 12.8-inch in the rear.

Our test car was the base STI. For another $4800, the STI Limited adds nothing performance-oriented but packs in the features, including a power sliding sunroof (which chops front headroom by 2.6 inches), proximity key, push-button start, navigation, a Harman/Kardon audio system, blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert, and eight-way power-adjustable Recaro performance seats. (Our test car had the Recaro seats, a $2500 option bundled with the proximity key and push-button start.) The STI Limited also presents the option for a lower-profile decklid spoiler instead of the standard STI wing. Buyers in need of even more safety-oriented driver assists should lower their sights from the driver-centric STI and consider the regular WRX Limited, instead.

