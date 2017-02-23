The 2018 Range Rover Velar Is a Glass Roof With Some Car Attached

From Road & Track

There's a big gap between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, both in price and size. Since the hot trend for luxury automakers is to fill every hole in their lineup, Range Rover has created a new SUV to sit between the Evoque and the Sport. Meet the Velar, or at least, meet part of it.

Land Rover will show off the Velar in full next week, but for now, we get one picture, and a name. The name Velar actually refers to the first Range Rover prototype built back in 1969, but its styling should be significantly different than that boxy old truck. Not that you could tell by the single picture Land Rover released.

"We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover," said Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern, in a press release. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything."

Beyond that, we can tell you that the Velar, uh, has a pretty big glass roof. We'll have to wait another week to see it in all its "avant-garde" glory.

Autocar reports that the Velar is closely related to the Jaguar F-Pace–that's a good thing since the Jag is one of the most fun-to-drive SUVs on the market. For engines, the Velar is expected to use Jaguar Land Rover's familiar turbocharged four-cylinders and supercharged V6s. Land Rover also says the Velar will feature snazzy new interior tech.

To see the rest of the Velar in pictures, we'll have to wait until March 1st. In addition, the Velar will make its in-person debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

