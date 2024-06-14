Site of 2018 Parkland school mass shooting to be demolished

Demolition began Friday on the Parkland, Florida Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building where 14 students and 3 teachers were killed Valentine's Day, 2018. At a makeshift memorial parents hug on February 14, 2019. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UP4

June 14 (UPI) -- The site of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people will be demolished on Friday.

Broward County Public Schools said mechanical demolition of building 1200 at the school will be conducted by dismantling pieces of the building, not an implosion.

The demolition will last for several weeks with families of the victims allowed to watch.

"The demolition of the building where my daughter Gina and so many others lost their lives is a necessary part of moving forward. Tearing down the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will not erase the fact that the worst high school shooting in U.S. history occurred here," Tony Montalto, president of Stand With Parkland, said in a statement to USA Today. "Seventeen beautiful lives were tragically taken because a multitude of simple school safety procedures were not prioritized."

The demolition was initially scheduled to begin on Thursday but was postponed due to heavy rain and flooding in South Florida.

Mourners gather at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Feb. 19, 2018, to pay their respects to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI

The building has gone unused for classes since the gunman's murderous attack that killed 14 students and three faculty members.

Shooting survivors and their families who were allowed to privately tour the building in 2023 described blood stains where victims were killed, bullet holes and Valentine's candy on student desks in a haunting and horrific frozen-in-time crime scene.

Students walk past the freshman building after being dismissed from class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 28, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. The school was closed for two weeks after a school shooting in the freshman building murdered 17 students and teachers. Demolition of the building began Friday. Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI

It was preserved pending the trials of the shooter and of former school resource officer Scot Peterson. The shooter was sentenced life in prison without parole.

Peterson was charged after remaining outside the school during the killings but was acquitted on all counts against him alleging wrongdoing.