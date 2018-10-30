The 2018 Midterms Will Have Huge Consequences For Voting Rights

As Americans go to the polls this fall, they are voting for much more than

As Americans go to the polls this fall, they are voting for much more than candidates. Their votes will determine whose vote counts in every election moving forward.

It has become increasingly difficult to talk about voting in America without talking about the rules that determine who gets to cast ballots and who gets to make them. In Georgia, voting rights became a flashpoint of the state’s close gubernatorial race after The Associated Press found that nearly 70 percent of the 53,000 voter registrations being held up were from black people. In North Carolina, voters will be choosing members of Congress under a district map that a federal court said was unconstitutional because it was severely gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. In Florida, the races for U.S. Senate and governor are likely to be extremely close, but around 1.5 million people won’t be able to participate because the state permanently disenfranchises people.

Joshua Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky and the author of a forthcoming book about voting reforms, said he thought there was more attention on voting rights than usual. He suggested the focus on citizen-led ballot initiatives was a combination of seeing the U.S. Supreme Court become increasingly conservative on voting rights issues while seeing local experiments to expand voting succeed.

“Activists are figuring out that they can promote pro-voting enhancements on the ground in their states and localities,” Douglas said. “If they do pass, then we’ve seen that there’s a clear path towards positive voting rights enhancements.”

As Americans go to the polls, here are a few of the ballot initiatives and races that are worth your attention:

Florida Felon Disenfranchisement

Florida is one of just four states that permanently bar people with felony convictions from voting. About 1.5 million people in the state can’t vote because they have at some point been convicted of a felony. The state is now home to more than a quarter of the nation’s 6 million disenfranchised citizens. Nationally, African-Americans are disenfranchised at a rate more than four times that of non-African-Americans, and in Florida, more than 1 in 5 black people is disenfranchised, according to a 2016 estimate by the Sentencing Project. Only the governor can restore voting rights to someone with a felony conviction, a process that can be cumbersome and take years.

This fall, Floridians will vote on whether to amend the state’s constitution and get rid of that policy. If voters approve the proposal, which will be Amendment 4 on the ballot, people would automatically get their voting rights back once they entirely finish their sentences, including probation and parole. People convicted of murder and sexual offenses would be exempt from the change and wouldn’t have their voting rights restored.

The measure needs 60 percent approval to pass.

Gerrymandering

Republicans in Michigan controlled the state Legislature in 2011, giving them control over the process of drawing the state legislative and congressional maps that would be in place for the next decade. They didn’t waste their power. They drew a congressional map that greatly benefited Republicans, allowing them to consistently win nine of the state’s 14 congressional seats. Emails from 2011, recently made public as part of a lawsuit, show how Republicans intentionally crafted districts to help their candidates win.

A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Michigan would make it so that neither Republicans nor Democrats could gerrymander that excessively to their advantage again. If approved by Michigan voters, Proposal 2 would create a 13-person commission consisting of four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents who would have control over the redistricting process for both congressional and legislative districts. There would be strict requirements on who can serve on the commission, and it would be required to hold at least 10 public hearings. A majority of voters appear to support the measure, but Republicans and conservative groups oppose it, saying it would be bureaucratic and strips the Michigan Legislature of its constitutional authority to draw district lines.

Voters in Colorado, Utah and Missouri will also vote on ballot measures designed to rein in excessive partisanship in redistricting.