2018 Midterm Spending Setting A Record Thanks To Small Donors, Women And Billionaires

The 2018 midterm congressional elections will be the most expensive congressional election in U.S. history, with a projected cost of $5.2 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The historic spending is driven by unprecedented fundraising from Democrats, the current minority party in Washington, who are raking in huge sums from small donors, record donations from women and, yes, gigantic super PAC donations from billionaires.

It is not surprising that such a hotly contested race for control of Congress would produce high spending. There are more candidates challenging incumbents than in recent congressional elections, and there are more open-seat races in which no incumbent is running. Still, the level of increased electoral competition should produce an increase of only about $500 million in spending, according to Sarah Bynar, a researcher at the Center for Responsive Politics. Instead, the 2018 midterms will cost $1.5 billion more than the 2014 midterm elections.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Texas, has raised $31 million from small donors. (Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images) More

That unexpectedly high increase in campaign spending stems from Democratic Party small donors and women infuriated by the election of Donald Trump as president. The jump in campaign donations, particularly in the form of contributions under $200, began early in Trump’s administration as activists sought to organize early to defeat him and his Republican Party in the midterm elections

“It is voter energy,” said Carolyn Fiddler, communications director for the liberal blog Daily Kos. “This low-dollar fundraising energy started in 2017 with special elections. That started to tip us off that this cycle was going to be different than any cycle before.”

Current Democratic candidates for the House and Senate have raised a combined total of $1.2 billion, compared with $790 million for Republicans, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That huge gap can be partly explained by the $310 million raised by Democrats from small donors ― $215 million more than the $95 million in small-dollar donations to Republican candidates.

Some candidates, like Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running for Senate in Texas, and incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), have raked in eye-popping sums from small donors. O’Rourke has raised $31 million from small donors. Heitkamp raised $7.4 million from small donations in just the first two weeks of October. But the record small-donor energy is not restricted to just a few high-profile candidates.

A huge amount of donations, including small-dollar donations, flow through the liberal fundraising hub ActBlue, which nearly every Democratic Party candidate campaign, party committee and organization uses to raise money.

ActBlue told HuffPost that it has processed $1.5 billion in contributions ― double the amount from 2016 ― from nearly 5 million unique donors in the 2018 election cycle. Sixty percent of those 5 million donors had previously not donated through ActBlue, and over 50 percent of the donors were women.

Women have historically donated to political campaigns at much lower rates than men. That has radically changed in 2018, according to data collected by the Center for Responsive Politics. Women have donated a total of $398 million in disclosed contributions above $200. (Small contributions that aggregate to less than $200 do not need to include individual donor information and therefore cannot be categorized by sex.)