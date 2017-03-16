The 2018 Mercedes E400 Coupe Is a Modern Take On an Old Formula

From Road & Track

It's easy to look at the 2018 Mercedes E400 Coupe as, simply, an E-Class with two fewer doors, but that's selling it short. For Mercedes, it represents a return to building the sort of car it abandoned in 1996–the mid-size luxury coupe. The previous generation E-Class coupe and the two generations of CLK that preceded it were built on modified, smaller C-Class platforms in an attempt to give them sporting credentials. This one, though, is a proper E-Class.

A real four-seater that, yeah, handles well enough given its size, but is really meant for covering distances with uncanny effortlessness. And signaling to the world that you've arrived, but you're not about to make a big show of it. Detroit automakers used to call this sort of thing a personal car.

When's the last time you saw one of those? No American automaker makes them anymore, and the closest thing from Germany is the larger, more expensive BMW 6-Series. In carrying the old-school coupe mantle, this E-Class stands alone.

View photos Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz More

You'll notice one of the best things about the E-Coupe before you even open the door. Even among Mercedes' very attractive current lineup, the exterior styling on the E-Coupe stands out, by, well, not really standing out. Unlike the smaller C-Coupe and the decadent two-door S-Class, the E-Coupe features very minimal sculpting on its body panels and fairly subdued fender flares. The result is a simple, elegant-looking car that recalls the austere Mercedes coupes of old.

You can tell Mercedes chief designer Gordon Wagener and his team spent a lot of time studying the iconic designs of Paul Bracq and Bruno Sacco in working on this car. Wagner and co. have achieved an excellent result. The new E-Coupe isn't a flashy, but it looks better the more you spend time with it, and will certainly age well.

Inside, the interior is nearly identical to the E-Class sedan and wagon, with the exception of a slightly lower driving position and turbine-shaped air vents. If you look hard enough, there are some cheap materials here, but for the most part, it's top-notch quality.

View photos Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz More

The interior design is stunning, especially if you opt for one of the wood trim finishes. It's also supremely luxurious, with beautifully comfortable seats and an excellent Burmester audio system. Mercedes likes to make a big deal of the fact that the E-Coupe is a true four-seater, and I can confirm that all five-foot seven-inches of me fit back there fine. But really, who buys a coupe for the rear seats?

On the move, you get almost exactly what you'd expect from a Mercedes two-door this size–a comfortable high-speed cruiser. The E400 Coupe excels on wide, open highways, where it maintains speed effortlessly. It's very apparent this car is developed by people who commute on Germany's high-speed Autobahns.

Power comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque in the E400. This is a detuned version of the motor found in the 396-hp AMG E43, and goes about its business in a perfectly competent–if perhaps bland–way. The sound won't inspire you, but it's got plenty of power to get to (and beyond) highway speed in a jiff. It's paired to Mercedes's now-familiar 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto, which works seamlessly. This gearbox even downshifts under braking in Sport and Sport+ modes, so there's no real need to use the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.