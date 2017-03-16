2018 Mercedes-Benz E-class Coupe

Mercedes-Benz’s current product range is immense. With no fewer than 13 distinct Mercedes-Benz model lines in the U.S. alone for 2017, ranging from diminutive roadsters to giant SUVs—to say nothing of the Maybach and AMG spinoffs—there’s no premium-automobile customer Mercedes won’t attempt to woo. Among them are traditional luxury-coupe buyers, a small but influential group that has proved valuable to Benz for decades. Of late, Mercedes-Benz has tripled down on two-doors, offering coupe versions of its primary C-, E-, and S-class car lines. Mercedes clearly appreciates these customers, who should, in turn, appreciate the 2018 E-class coupe.

Class-E

As we stated when Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new E coupe, the car is considerably larger than its predecessor. The new W213-generation E-class platform has grown 4.4 inches between the axles, 4.8 inches in length, 2.9 inches in width, and 1.5 inches in height, thus placing the new mid-size two-door neatly between the C- and S-class coupes. Compared with the E-class sedan, it is 1.5-inches lower on a 2.6-inch-shorter wheelbase.

View photos

It also now has real presence. Despite the new E coupe sharing most of its styling DNA with those other Benz two-doors, design chief Gorden Wagener desired to simplify the aesthetic, resulting in the removal of the upper contour line found on nearly every other Mercedes. While some aesthetes (including your author) feared this might cheapen the car’s look, we needn’t have fretted. Other new elements have added substance back in, including the broad and rather shovel-like front apron; the long, straked hood; and the supersleek windshield that visually connects with the standard panoramic sunroof. The arcing roofline and the lack of a B-pillar remain hallmarks of the E-class coupe—as does the loathsome sliver of rear side glass mucking up what we wish was a full-length opening as on the S-class coupe. But that piece of glass was a necessary evil as designers sought to reduce the thickness of the C-pillars, a key contributor to the car’s breezy elegance. The result is a delicate greenhouse set atop a substantial yet clean lower body, an artful balance of visual strength and lightness that only a windswept two-door like this could pull off. So we’ll deal with the piece of glass.

A Lover, Not a Fighter

Unlike its two-door brand brethren and the E-class sedan, the E coupe is offered in only one potency—badged E400—with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 tuned to provide a respectable 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Mercedes’ ubiquitous nine-speed automatic and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, the engine proves plenty capable of motivating the car, but we find little inspiration in its character. There’s no joy to be found in the upper reaches of the rev range, only a muzzled growl. The shift response of the nine-speed, even in Sport mode, is more silken than snappy. That said, Mercedes claims that the all-wheel-drive car can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds; we expect to beat that by a tenth or two.

The E400 coupe is not at its best being driven hard, but when treated less aggressively it feels strident and robust. It suits the character of the car, while we expect those hankering for a little more sizzle will be served by an eventual AMG-tuned E50 coupe powered by its new turbocharged inline-six, called M256 internally, a powerplant that Mercedes has said will produce in excess of 400 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. But that’ll be as burly as this car gets, as we’ve already been told that an E63 coupe will not happen.