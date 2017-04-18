2018 Mercedes-Benz S-class Sedan Lineup Detailed from Top to Bottom

Based on appearances alone, we could understand any confusion caused by this mid-cycle refresh, but if you go beyond the superficial, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan lineup really is thoroughly updated. Aside from subtly altered trim, bumpers, and wheel designs, every version from the lowest-level S-class to the horsepower-addled S63 and S65 AMG models to the range-topping Maybach twins receives notable changes.

New Engines Beget New Model Designations

Look closely, however, and you’ll notice new badges that indicate where the real changes lurk. S450 and S560 are the new S-class designations boasting new V-6 and V-8 engines. The S450 essentially replaces the outgoing six-cylinder S550e plug-in-hybrid model (there’s no word on the plug-in’s fate) and is powered by a 362-hp twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. The S560 resurrects a hallowed S-class nomenclature and succeeds the old S550. It also chucks that model’s twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V-8 for a smaller, also-twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter unit. A number of recent Benzes share this new engine; in the S-class it makes 463 horsepower (14 more than the old 4.7) and 516 lb-ft of torque (same as before). On both S iterations, the engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The higher-zoot models aren’t left alone, either. The Mercedes-AMG S63 drops its twin-turbo 5.5-liter V-8 for a higher-output version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. That brings a jump from 577 to 603 horsepower, with the same 664 lb-ft of torque as before. AMG also swaps the S63’s seven-speed automatic for a nine-speed unit. The S65’s twin-turbo V-12 is untouched, producing the same locomotive-like 738 lb-ft of torque and 621 horsepower as last year. At the tippy top of the S-class pile, the V-8 Mercedes-Maybach is now dubbed S560 to denote, as you’ve probably already surmised, its adoption of the same 4.0-liter V-8 as the non-Maybach S560. The V-12–powered Maybach S650 sees no mechanical changes.

Retaking Its Rightful Place

The S-class’s status as the most technically proficient Benz came to an end last year, when the redesigned E-class hit the ground with semi-autonomous tech more advanced than that on its larger sibling. That unusual usurping was born from the desire to get the latest safety technologies in front of customers as quickly as possible, and it is remedied for 2018.

