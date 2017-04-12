All-New 2018 Lincoln Navigator Boasts First-Class Family Travel

View photos

The complete redesign of the Lincoln Navigator was long overdue. Although its twin-turbo V6 engine delivered effortless power and the full-sized SUV made good on its luxury promise with a comfortable ride, in most other ways, the outgoing Navigator was outclassed by its fresher General Motors competitors.



As befitting a more luxurious version of the recently revealed Ford Expedition, the cabin of the new Navigator is thoroughly modern, elegant, and expensive looking—a stark contrast to the dated design of the current model. Designed with big, technology-laden families in mind, the three-row interior features six USB ports, four 12-volt power outlets, and a 110-volt plug. A wireless phone charger is available up front, and standard WiFi allows for up to 10 mobile devices to be connected at the same time.

View photos

Second-row passengers have their own audio and climate controls. The two 10-inch screens that are part of the available rear-seat entertainment system allow passengers to stream content wirelessly, and they can display different content from each other. The optional Revel II audio system has 20 speakers. Even the third-row seats have power-recline ability.



Up front, the driver is greeted with a 12-inch configurable instrument panel. The available head-up display gives the option of showing certain information on the windshield. The driver and front passenger get 30-way adjustable seats with massage, heating, and cooling functions.

View photos