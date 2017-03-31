This Is What the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Will Look Like, Basically

From Road & Track

After images leaked online purporting to show a completely uncamouflaged, production-ready 2018 Jeep Wrangler, we've essentially seen everything we need to create a highly accurate rendering of what the next-generation Wrangler will look like. And that's exactly what the folks at JL Wrangler Forums have done.

These renderings are, of course, speculative-they're based on legitimate-looking but unconfirmed images showing new details of what we assume is the '18 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. As such, these are a guess based on an assumption. Don't take them as the honest-to-goodness truth-but based on what we know from previous Wrangler reporting, and given JL Wrangler Forums' well-connected insider sourcing, we're highly confident the real Wrangler will end up looking very similar to these renderings.

View photos Photo credit: JL Wrangler Forums More

As we mentioned yesterday when we published grainy but accurate-looking '18 Wrangler images, the redesign appears to stick very closely to the familiar proportions of the current-generation JK Wrangler. The four-door Unlimited, far and away the most popular version of the Wrangler, keeps its removable doors and roof, with a bolt-in roll bar of similar size and proportion to the current model.

View photos Photo credit: JL Wrangler Forums More

But while the proportions are the same, the details have changed. The grille now kicks back, with the headlights squeezing into the outermost grille slots, both design cues that hark back to earlier open-top Jeeps. A new character line cuts in just below the windowline on the sides of the passenger compartment, while new wraparound taillights and higher front fender flares with LED turn signals give the updated Wrangler tidier, trimmer looks.

View photos Photo credit: JL Wrangler Forums More

Jeep still hasn't announced when the new Wrangler will debut, but when it does, we have a hunch it'll look a lot like this.

You Might Also Like