2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: The World's Most Powerful SUV

Dodge’s 707-hp Challenger and Charger Hellcat models are loud, instigate bad behavior, and can generate local, rubber-sourced cloud cover with merely a stab of their gas pedals. They’re the vehicular equivalents of a Daytona Beach spring-break hookup, the sort of ride that your dad might high-five you (behind Mom’s back) for buying. But what if there were a Hellcatted vehicle tame enough, relatively speaking, to bring home and introduce to Mother?

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the third Fiat Chrysler vehicle to have the unhinged supercharged V-8 stuffed under its hood, and it’s the quiet Hellcat next door. Not literally, of course—have you heard a blown Hemi V-8 at full whack?—but with standard all-wheel drive mitigating the engine’s tire-spinning proclivities, plus its under-the-radar looks, the Trackhawk can at least pass for an upstanding citizen.

View photos

With more traction than any Hellcat yet, the Trackhawk has quite a lot of poke despite its pork—the engine adds 259 pounds over the already heavy 475-hp Grand Cherokee SRT. Nonetheless, Jeep claims it can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. That time is on par with the nearly 1000-pounds-lighter, automatic-equipped Dodge Hellcats we’ve tested. (The quickest was the Charger, which reached 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.) Per Jeep, the quarter-mile is expected to fly by in 11.6 seconds (at 116 mph!), and, with no electronic governor, the Trackhawk is said to surrender to atmospheric resistance at 180 mph.

Demonic Possessions

Helping this SUV move out in a hurry is a Torque Reserve launch-control feature that briefly holds the supercharger bypass valve open while cutting spark and fuel to specific cylinders to limit torque before the brake is released. This widget is shared with the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, as is an A/C evaporator for cooling the intake charge.

The supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 is mostly left alone otherwise, right down to its forged pistons, sodium-filled exhaust valves, heavy-duty bearings, and blower pushing as much as 11.6 psi. Exhaust-routing complications reduce peak torque by a negligible 5 lb-ft, to 645. To keep the Hellcat from lunching the Trackhawk’s driveline, Jeep fortifies the eight-speed automatic transmission, fits forged chain sprockets and a wider chain in the transfer case, beefs up the rear driveshaft and half-shafts, and tweaks the rear differential.

View photos