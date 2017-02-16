The 2018 Jaguar XE S Makes 380 Horsepower, Is Out for 3 Series Blood

From Road & Track

When we first drove the Jaguar XE, we were seriously impressed with its "impeccable ride quality combined with excellent body control in corners." It couldn't quite dethrone the BMW 340i in our recent comparison test, but we still called it "profoundly enjoyable." But that version was only the XE 35t. Now there's a new, more-powerful option-the Jaguar XE S.

Springing for the XE S gets you an extra 40 horsepower, bringing the XE's total up to 380 horses. That's not M3 territory, but it is a healthy bump up from the 340i's 320 horsepower.

Jaguar also announced a new base engine for the XE, XF, and F-Pace. It's a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 247-horsepower. Developed in-house, it offers a seven-horsepower increase over the outgoing 25t engine.

Look for Jaguar's 2018 models to be in dealerships this May, with the rear-wheel-drive XE S starting at $52,275. The XE 25t, meanwhile, starts at $35,725.

You Might Also Like