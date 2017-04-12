2018 Hyundai Sonata Receives Facelift and Enhancements

View photos

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata is more of a midcycle update than a completely new car. But with this mild freshening, Hyundai is injecting some style back into its competitive, if plain to drive, midsized sedan.



The most noticeable difference is the considerably larger grille, the design of which Hyundai says will be used across all its models going forward. If there were a 2018 Sonata spotter’s guide, it would tell you that the Sport and 2.0T models feature more distinctive mesh versions of the new beak. There’s also a new hood and redesigned taillights.



As with the outside of the car, the interior isn’t dramatically different, either. The audio and climate controls have been revised with a glossy look to give the car a more premium vibe, but the general layout is much the same as before. That’s a good thing because we found the Sonata’s controls to be simple to understand and easy to use at just a quick glance.



For 2018, even the base Sonata will come with a 7-inch infotainment display screen, along with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. There’s an available Qi wireless charging pad for smartphones, and a rear-seat USB port comes standard on all trims above the base SE.

Even though the last Sonata delivered a comfortable ride, Hyundai says it tasked its engineers with refining the suspension to further improve comfort. Handling, steering response, and feel are also said to be improved; those would be welcome enhancements. Although the current Sonata is stable and predictable through corners, it’s not engaging like a Ford Fusion or Mazda6.



The big update on the powertrain front is a new eight-speed automatic transmission for the 245-hp, turbo four-cylinder model. Hyundai says the rest of the lineup will be carried over from the previous Sonata. That means a base 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 hp paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an Eco model with a 178-hp, 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbo mated to a seven-speed automated manual.



Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert will come standard on all 2018 Sonatas. And Hyundai has added lane keeping assist to its lane departure warning system.



The 2018 Hyundai Sonata will arrive this summer.

