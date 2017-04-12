2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Family Charges Ahead

View photos

Honda reaffirmed its commitment to hydrogen-powered vehicles a few years back with the redesigned Clarity fuel-cell car. Now it’s turning that car into an environment-friendly mini-brand with a plug-in hybrid and a battery electric version.

The two new Clarity variants were unveiled at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The family of Clarity cars is a key part of Honda’s strategy to transition from gasoline to electric power. The automaker has a corporate goal of having two-thirds of its fleet running on electricity by 2030.

“Electrification is the future of mobility and the future of Honda,” said Steven Center, vice president of environmental business development at American Honda Co. “It all starts now with this Clarity series.”

Honda describes the Clarity Electric as the “first affordable, midsize, five-passenger battery electric vehicle.” The vehicle is expected to have an 80-mile range, and it can be fully recharged in three hours. That’s an all-important measure for consumers wanting a more normal driving experience. It lags behind segment leaders like the Tesla Model S and the Chevrolet Bolt, both of which boast more than 200 miles. On the other hand, the Clarity Electric promises to be far cheaper than a Tesla and is bigger than a Bolt. It is powered by a 161-horsepower motor wired to a 25.5 kWh battery pack. Honda is projecting a sticker price in the mid-30s.

“It’s designed for EV purists who want the experience of an all-electric vehicle with the premium quality of a five-passenger sedan with the affordability of a Clarity,” said Center.

Like the Clarity Fuel Cell, Honda will sell the Clarity Electric in markets best equipped with the infrastructure to accommodate future owners. For the fuel-cell car, that means Honda is leasing only in California, which has by far the most hydrogen filling stations in the U.S. For the Electric, look for Honda to concentrate sales and marketing in California and the nine other states that copy its zero-emissions vehicle rules.

