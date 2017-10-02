2018 Honda Accord

We have given a 10Best Cars award to the Honda Accord so many times (31, to be exact) that it’s natural to wonder if the hype is real. But if you’ve ever experienced an Accord—and with more than 13 million sold in the United States over its 41-plus-year history, chances are you have—you probably understand what we’ve been talking about all this time. Beyond its vaunted reputation for quality, and even beyond being consistently fun to drive, what has impressed us most about the Accord is how well it has always fulfilled its core mission: to be an affordable, spacious, and comfortable conveyance for people and stuff.

But times are changing. With versatile crossovers like Honda’s own CR-V now prevailing as the practical and rational (read: boring) choice, once-modest mid-size sedans can no longer afford to be wallflowers—not even excellent ones like the Accord. Several of the Honda’s competitors, including the Mazda 6 and even the newest Toyota Camry, have already begun making more emotional appeals to the masses by prioritizing style and driving verve. Is Honda’s new, tenth-generation Accord up for the challenge?

Style and Substance

The new Accord’s more fashionable looks show that Honda designers understand that a solely left-brain approach doesn’t cut it anymore. The previous Accord’s upright greenhouse has given way to a fastback-like roofline, which combines with a pronounced crease just below the beltline to give the car a sinewy, athletic stance. A 2.2-inch-greater wheelbase, on a vehicle that’s actually 0.2 inch shorter overall, allows for tighter front and rear overhangs and makes the new car look considerably longer than before. It’s certainly the most elegant-looking Accord since the sleek pop-up-headlight model from the late 1980s, and its sheetmetal thankfully avoids much of the surface excitement that plagues the latest Civic. The front-end styling has proved polarizing among our ranks, but from any other angle, it’s undeniably a handsome piece.

Such an emphasis on appearances typically would result in some functional sacrifices—but not with Honda’s packaging know-how. Rear headroom is reduced by only 0.2 inch thanks to a scooped-out headliner that allows plenty of noggin space even for tall adults, although they may need to duck their heads more than before while getting in. Meanwhile, the 17-cubic-foot trunk is actually one cube larger than that of last year’s Accord. In typical Honda fashion, the view out front is aided by a low cowl; rearward visibility, however, is somewhat compromised by the sharply raked rear window that narrows the driver’s field of view compared with that afforded by the previous Accord’s more traditional three-box shape.

Saving the Manuals

Despite the fact that mid-size sedans with stick shifts have all but disappeared—other than the Mazda 6, all of the Accord’s competitors have dropped their clutch pedals in recent years—Honda is leaning into enthusiasts’ desires by offering a six-speed manual transmission for both of the new Accord’s engine options. They consist of two direct-injected turbocharged four-cylinders, a base 1.5-liter and a 2.0-liter upgrade engine to replace the outgoing car’s V-6. (A replacement for the Accord hybrid goes on sale early next year and will be automatic only.)