2018 Henry Co. murder case postponed due to quarantine at state prison; family says

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A 2018 murder case in Henry County has been postponed in the courtroom again.

On Monday, a trial was scheduled to begin for LaFelix Thomas. He is charged with the murder of his longtime girlfriend Jeanina Gravette.

Gravette and Thomas were involved in a crash on a rural road in Henry County in 2018. Gravette died 10 days later at a Dothan hospital and after the investigation, Thomas was charged with her murder.

According to family members of Gravette, the trial has been postponed to a later date due to a quarantine at the Ventress Correctional Center in Clayton.

This marks the second time in the last two years that this case has been postponed.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship tells WDHN that he is not sure why the quarantine was in effect but says the Department of Corrections told his department last week that they couldn’t pick up Thomas from Ventress and bring him back to Henry County.

Blankenship says his department will check on Monday morning to see if the quarantine is still in effect.

