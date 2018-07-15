2018 Goodwood Festival Of Speed Day 4: Watch It Live Right Here

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the festival will feature some important car debuts - including the new Toyota Supra.

[UPDATE, July 15] Livestream for day 4 has been added at the top.

As the importance of conventional auto shows is starting to decrease, more dynamic events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed are gaining traction. It’s the place where the past meets the present and the future by providing a mélange of vintage and classic cars, current production models, and concepts previewing the cars of tomorrow.

For its silver jubilee, the annual festival will host some important debuts, starting off with a prototype of the highly anticipated 2019 Toyota Supra. In the coming days we will also get to see the radically designed Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign, as well as McLaren’s latest gem – the 600LT. Tesla will bring its Model 3 for the electric sedan’s European debut, while the Ariel Atom 4 is set to receive its world premiere.

We are barely scratching the surface as far as interesting cars are concerned as there will be a lot to see during the 25th edition of the festival. BMW just unveiled an M2-based M Performance Parts Concept and promised to drive it up the hill, while a 1965 Ford Mustang will literally drive itself.

Motor1.com will have a livestream up and running here during the four days of the event and we will keep you posted through separate stories about anything interesting that will happen starting today until the end of the week.

