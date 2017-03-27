2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: A Legend Reborn (Again)

View photos

2018 Ford Mustang

To that end, we hear Ford is leaning away from EcoBoost and toward a supercharged, larger-displacement version of the Mustang GT’s Coyote. If that sounds a lot like the GT350’s 5.2-liter Voodoo V-8, well, that’s because it would be, albeit with a conventional 90-degree crankshaft in place of the Voodoo’s 180-degree piece, as well as direct fuel injection. Expect both a six-speed manual transmission and a 10-speed automatic co-developed with GM and also used in the ZL1.

Competition: BMW M4, Cadillac ATS-V coupe, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Mercedes-AMG C63 S coupe.

What Might Go Wrong: It might not be as good on a track as the ZL1, but considering how well the GT350 handles, that seems unlikely.

Estimated Arrival and Price: Later this year; expect to pay at least $65,000, more if dealers decide to gouge buyers.



