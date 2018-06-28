2018 Ford Fusion Sport Review: Relaxed, Despite Its Name

Plenty of power, but it comes at a hefty price.

With a biturbocharged 2.7-liter V6, 325 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque, and standard all-wheel drive, the Ford Fusion Sport is not your typical family sedan.

But while its stats suggest performance it toes the line between being a family sedan and a proper sports sedan, with straight-line performance that outshines its competitors like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Mazda6 and a price tag that pushes it to compete with the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.

The Fusion's Future:

But the Fusion Sport just falls short of being the best of both worlds.

You can slip into a Ford Fusion for as little as $22,215. That's a great entry-level price. Opting for the Fusion Sport adds, though, requires at least $33,750 – and our tester nearly doubled the base price at $41,230 with added options (including destination).

The $2,000 Equipment Group 401A package, which includes the Sport Upgrade Package adds LCDs in the instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, the Sync 3 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, ambient lighting, and a 10-way power passenger seat.

The Driver Assist Package – lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, heated steering wheel, auto high beams, and rain-sensing wipers – is an additional $1,625. However, it requires the $2,000 Equipment Group 401A pack, which makes its true cost $3,625. Ford lists adaptive cruise control as a $1,190 option. But again, it requires both the $2,000 Equipment Group 401A pack and the $1,625 Driver Assist Package, making ACC a $4,815 option.

Spending $33,750 for a base Fusion Sport, and not getting even a few of these features as standard is a hard pill to swallow.

Most of the Fusion's nearest competitors are down on power, in most cases offering just one turbo and four cylinders with compared to the twin-turbocharged, V6-powered Ford.

The most powerful Honda Accord Sport – with the Civic Type R-derived 2.0-liter – has a starting price of $30,310, which includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Honda Sensing, the automaker's suite of safety features, which the Fusion can't match – standard safety equipment includes collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. And as it's a Honda, the price you see is the price you get – there are no optional extras to choose from.