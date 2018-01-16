2018: The year the European Union stands and delivers?

At this time last year, the Dutch, French, and Germans were heading toward elections whose stakes were no less than the endurance of the European Union.

The postwar project did more than survive the far-right rebellion of 2017: The victory in May of French President Emmanuel Macron over the Euroskeptic Marine Le Pen gave the bloc a decisive boost.

And while Germany currently faces uncertainty as acting Chancellor Angela Merkel seeks to build a “grand coalition” between her center-right party and the center-left – a deal that could still break down before it is endorsed Sunday – the prospect of another Merkel term looks to be increasing after months of political limbo.

Recommended: How much do you know about the EU? Take our quiz.

Both leaders face competing expectations between what the world demands of them and what their domestic audiences want. But if a “grand coalition” is formed in Germany, allowing Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron to renew the Franco-German partnership that is at the heart of the bloc, many see an opening to act on reforms to deepen the integration of the EU – now that eurozone economies are taking off after the debt crisis, and citizen optimism in the European project is at its highest in years.

“This is the moment. There is not going to be another moment coming like this any time soon,” says Jan Techau, director of the Europe program at the German Marshall Fund of the US in Berlin. “It is now delivery time. Some people say it’s the last hurrah of mainstream politics. If they can’t deliver now, on social reform, on protecting voters and giving them a sense of being protected, the real populist moment could come, and not just some failed Le Pen revolution.”

EUROPE ON THE REBOUND?

“Europe is back,” Macron declared last week on a trip to China as negotiations were underway in Germany. In many ways it is this kind of pro-EU stance, with its roots in his campaign, that accounts for some of the mood shift across Europe. Macron gave a major policy speech in September outlining his vision for the future of Europe, including a more integrated eurozone.

Sébastien Maillard, director of the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris, calls him “the most proud European we’ve ever had in the Fifth Republic.” Still, says Mr. Maillard, it won’t amount to much without a German party that supports him, since “you can’t do Europe all by yourself,” he says. “There has to be this year a new and clear, concrete European outcome. And that historically requires, and still does require, a strong Franco-German engine.”

The coalition talks between Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) is Merkel's second attempt, after failing the first time to score a deal with the Greens and Free Democrats. But this time, EU reform is a much higher priority in the talks, due to SPD leader and former EU Parliament President Martin Schulz's role in them.

In the 28-page document that outlines a future government in Berlin, the first three pages are dedicated to European reform. Merkel hailed a “new dawn for Europe.” That benefits Macron, as it aligns more closely with his reform agenda.

But Josef Janning, head of the European Council on Foreign Relations Berlin office, says that alignment would only go so far when it comes to risk and burden sharing. Germany's proposals include better tools for staving off financial crises in the eurozone and a bigger German contribution to the EU budget. But Macron has been pushing for greater financial harmonization and integration, beyond that which Germany may be comfortable with.

“Macron was thinking about a new founding of Europe. That is not the spirit of the prospective grand coalition in Berlin,” Mr. Janning says. Still, he says, it represents a “strong rhetorical commitment to Europe and to Franco-German cooperation.”

Moves toward further integration could backfire among Euroskeptic publics, but the reforms come at an optimistic time. According to a Eurobarometer poll published in December, 74 percent in the eurozone support the currency, its highest level since 2004. Forty percent of EU members say they have a positive image of the bloc (37 percent feel neutral). That number jumped to 75 percent in a different poll where respondents were only given a choice between negative or positive. One of the most positive views comes from the Netherlands, the first country last year to face a potential populist surge under Geert Wilders, who ended up polling lower than expected in March 2017.