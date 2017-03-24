2018 Chevrolet Equinox Goes Small and High-Tech

View photos

The new, tidier proportioned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox aims straight at the white-hot small-SUV segment. To stand out, the redesigned Equinox brings high-tech features and sound driving dynamics to this popular class.



The previous (and bigger) Equinox was a tweener, fitting between small and midsized SUVs. Consequently, it was seriously outgunned when compared with larger models such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Highlander, and it couldn’t compete well with the smaller SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4. The last Equinox had underperforming engines and so-so visibility, and was a bit thin on content. This new model, and new strategy, was overdue.

The Equinox found its identity with the GM brass deciding that smaller and lighter is better. In fact, it’s now 5 inches shorter and around 400 pounds lighter than the last model, yet without any noticeable loss of interior room.



There’s also no more V6 engine. The standard engine is a 170-hp, 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder. A 252-hp, 2.0-liter turbo and a fuel-thrifty 136-hp, 1.6-liter turbodiesel will be offered in a few months.



We bought a midlevel, all-wheel-drive LT model, which has the 1.5-liter turbo and six-speed automatic. We added some popular options including a power rear liftgate, a huge sunroof, heated seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control. We also got ours with advanced safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Bottom line: We spent $33,730.

Looking at this price compared with a Honda CR-V EX, however, we’re not sure you’re getting as much for your money. But there may be some wiggle room when it comes to buying a new Equinox if you negotiate.



We’re also a little dismayed that forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking are available only on the top-trim Premier model. We think these should be standard on every model—as they are on every new RAV4.



Spending some time behind the wheel, the Equinox reminds us of GM’s fine mainstream sedans—the Chevrolet Cruze and Malibu. And this is an entirely good thing because the Equinox shares qualities that we admire in these cars, such as a quiet interior, an absorbent and controlled ride, and responsive handling.



The 1.5-liter turbo gets the job done; it doesn’t feel overly powerful, but it’s at least adequate. The transmission isn’t the slickest; you do feel some shifts, but it’s not too objectionable. The standard gas-saving stop/start feature is also fairly unobtrusive.