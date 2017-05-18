The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Will Cost $70,000

From Road & Track

With a base price slightly over $60,000, the 650-hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a bargain in the performance-car world. Only Dodge's Hellcat twins offer similar power for the money, but the Camaro is a much nicer handling car. Chevy just announced today that the track-focused 1LE package for the 2018 Camaro ZL1 will cost $7500, bringing the total price up to $69,995.

A $70,000 Camaro might sound ridiculous at first, but actually, it's a good deal for the hardware you get. Opting for the 1LE package swaps out the regular ZL1's magnetic dampers for Mutlimatic's genius spool-valve units, which are being used to devastating effect in the new Colorado ZR2. Elsewhere, you'll find these shocks in the old Camaro Z/28, the new Ford GT, and on F1 cars.

These dampers might be worth the $7500 alone, but the ZL1 1LE also gets downforce-generating aerodynamic bits, including a new front splitter, dive planes, and a giant rear wing. The ZL1 1LE's weight is also reduced by 60 pounds, thanks to a fixed rear seat and a thinner rear window. Completing the package is a new set of forged alloy wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires larger than those in the stock ZL1.

And don't forget, at $70,000, the new Camaro ZL1 1LE is $5000 cheaper than the old Camaro Z/28, which only produced 505 hp. The ZL1 1LE makes 650 hp from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

Chevy is only offering the ZL1 1LE as a coupe with a six-speed manual transmission, unlike other ZL1 models. If you want it, you'll have to tick the box for the "ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package" on the order form.

You Might Also Like