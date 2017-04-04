2018 Buick Regal Sportback: Bye Bye, Sedan; Hello, Hatchback

Buick’s new Regal and the Audi A4 seem set on a collision course. It has been a long time—maybe not ever—since we could have typed any sentence that buoyed a Buick into the same conversation as Audi, but the all-new 2018 Regal works hard to ensure this is no false equivalence. For proof, check out the slick new body, classy interior, and sporty intent.

That’s a Buick!

We’re zeroing in on the potential Buick-on-Audi showdown because, on vanity alone, the two are the most visually desirable sedans in each other’s orbit. The 2018 Regal outsexes the dowdy Acura TLX and the somewhat awkward-looking Lincoln MKZ. We haven’t seen the upcoming S60 replacement, which, given Volvo’s recent design renaissance, could be quite a looker, but the current one borders on innocuous. This all leaves the Regal on an aspirational trajectory to the A4’s constellation, considering that the Audi (which also competes with the rear-drive BMW 3-series and the Mercedes-Benz C-class) has humbler front-drive-based roots similar to the Buick’s.

View photos

Maybe we should specify which A4 the Buick is taking aim at. The Sportback in the new Regal’s name is a nod to its large liftgate that takes the place of a traditional trunk. This means the Regal is technically a hatchback, albeit one that mimics a sedan in a way that’s reminiscent of the A4-based A5 Sportback, which coincidentally is headed for the U.S. market later this year for the first time. Boldly, Buick won’t offer a sedan at all, although it will chase another A4 variant, the lifted Allroad station wagon, with the Regal TourX.

By now everyone should be accustomed to Buicks that appeal to sub-octogenarians, so the Regal’s sleek look should come as no great surprise. Its subtly furrowed headlights, clean new winged grille motif, and delicate creases defining shoulder lines that run from behind each front wheel to the trunk are a vast improvement over the somewhat lumpy current model. And the four-door’s wheelbase has grown 3.6 inches to 111.4, while its overall length swells by 2.7 inches, shrinking the front and rear overhangs and improving the Regal’s proportions.

The lengthened wheelbase also pays dividends inside, where the new Regal’s back seat is more human-friendly than its predecessor’s relatively tight quarters. Buick fits a 60/40 split-folding rear seat as standard, although a 40/20/40 bench is optional for those who must have more flexibility. Unfortunately, when folded, the rear seatbacks sit higher than the cargo floor, creating a slight lip that prevents cargo from being slid in one go from the bumper all the way to the back of the front seats. The space in back is still markedly more usable than any similarly sized sedan’s trunk, and Buick claims that with the seats folded, there is 61 cubic feet of cargo space. Not to mention the flexibility afforded by the wide liftgate opening.

View photos