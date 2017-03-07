2018 Best Graduate Schools Preview: Top 10 Medical Schools

Thinking about applying to graduate school? Whether you're interested in pursuing an MBA or attending law school or medical school, there are some big decisions to make. To help students find the right school for them, U.S. News & World Report surveys more than 1,970 graduate schools and programs and ranks them according to our methodology.

Here, we offer a sneak peek at the 2018 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

U.S. News surveyed 170 fully accredited medical and osteopathic schools. In alphabetical order, here are the top 10 medical schools for research.

Research school (name) (state) Columbia University (NY) Duke University (NC) Harvard University (MA) Johns Hopkins University (MD) Stanford University (CA) University of California--San Francisco University of Michigan--Ann Arbor University of Pennsylvania (Perelman) Washington University in St. Louis Yale University (CT)

Below are the top 10 schools for primary care, in alphabetical order. More than 10 schools appear because of ties.

Primary care school (name) (state) Baylor College of Medicine (TX) Oregon Health and Science University University of California--Los Angeles (Geffen) University of California--San Francisco University of Colorado University of Michigan--Ann Arbor University of Minnesota University of North Carolina--Chapel Hill University of Pennsylvania (Perelman) University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center University of Washington

