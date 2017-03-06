2018 Best Graduate Schools Preview: Top 10 Business Schools

Thinking about applying to graduate school? Whether you're interested in pursuing an MBA or attending law school or medical school, there are some big decisions to make. To help students find the right school for them, U.S. News & World Report surveys more than 1,970 graduate schools and programs and ranks them according to our methodology.

Here, we offer a sneak peek at the 2018 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

U.S. News surveyed 471 accredited master's programs in business. In alphabetical order, here are the top 10 full-time MBA programs.

School (name) (state) Columbia University (NY) Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH) Harvard University (MA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan) Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL) Stanford University (CA) University of California--Berkeley (Haas) University of Chicago (Booth) University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) Yale University (CT)

The actual ranking and score of these and other graduate schools -- including those offering part-time and executive MBA programs -- will be available March 14, 2017, on usnews.com.

