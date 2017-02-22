2018 Aston Martin Vantage Spied: Aluminum Advantage

What It Is: The Aston Martin Vantage has been for sale on our shores since the 2006 model year—an eon in terms of the average car-redesign cycle. While myriad special editions and numerous powertrain updates have helped the entry-level Aston stay in the hunt, the Vantage is in desperate need of an overhaul. Fortunately, a replacement is on the horizon, and if these spy photos are indicative, Aston’s next-generation Porsche 911 fighter will adopt many styling details from the bigger DB11. The likeness appears to apply to the interior, as well, where a DB11-like dashboard and gauge cluster can clearly be seen. That said, this remains a cobbled-together test car, and it’s possible these parts come directly from the DB11 bin and are not reflective of the Vantage’s final cabin layout.

Why It Matters: The Vantage is the brand’s entry-level model and is expected to come to market $80K to $90K below the approximately $215,000 DB11. Although by no means inexpensive, the Vantage’s more accessible pricing provides Aston Martin with an opportunity to reach out to a wider range of buyers who might otherwise take their business elsewhere. More potential customers means more potential sales, which leads to more potential profits.

Platform: The new Vantage will ride on a shortened version of the DB11’s adhesive-bonded aluminum unibody. Compared with the DB11, the Vantage will sit on a considerably smaller wheelbase and have a more compact overall length. Still, we expect the new Vantage to be both wider and incrementally longer than today’s model. This new platform also will bring with it a new and modern electronic architecture borrowed from Mercedes-Benz, a welcome upgrade to Aston’s decidedly obstinate and old-school technologies.

Powertrain: Thanks to an investment by Mercedes-Benz, the next-generation Vantage is all but certain to be equipped with a Benz-sourced twin-turbo V-8 under its long—possibly clamshell—hood. We’d wager that some form of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 found in the Mercedes-AMG GT will be used in the Vantage, and we’re curious to see whether the British firm will follow in Mercedes’ footsteps by offering the engine in multiple power configurations. Either way, expect at least 456 horsepower from the Vantage if the GT’s V-8 is employed in this role. The company’s new V-12 surely will be available, too. In a refreshing twist on the automatic-transmission-only strategies being adopted by supercar makers, Aston CEO Andy Palmer confirmed to us that he remains committed to manual gearboxes, so look for stick and automatic choices on the order sheet.

Competition:Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Jaguar F-type, Mercedes-AMG GT, Porsche 911.

Estimated Arrival and Price: We’d place our bets on Aston Martin formally unveiling the all-new Vantage at this year’s Frankfurt auto show in September, with production vehicles potentially reaching customer garages before the calendar turns to 2018. Expect base prices that start at around $125,000 and head north from there.