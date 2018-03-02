2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Is it just us, or has the automotive world gone crazy? Well, okay, crazier. As evidence, we offer the fact that manufacturers now not only routinely drag their high-performance cars to the fabled Nürburgring to break lap records, they’re now doing the same thing with their hyperactive SUVs. Two SUV protagonists currently vying for ’Ring lap-time supremacy and the brand cred that comes with it are Porsche—no surprise there—and little Alfa Romeo.

It’s a David and Goliath moment, and, as in the fable, the little guy is winning: The new 505-hp Stelvio Quadrifoglio, with Alfa factory driver Fabio Francia at the wheel, recently seared the writhing 12.9-mile ribbon draped across the Eifel mountains in 7:51.7. It was the fastest-ever lap for a production SUV and beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S’s best effort by eight seconds. You want to know how quick that is? Back in 2008, Cadillac was jubilant when its supercharged, 556-hp CTS-V sedan managed a 7:59. A decade later, the Caddy and a lot of other hot cars have been smoked by a truck. So much for sanity.

The racetrack fun continued on this side of the Atlantic at Alfa’s Stelvio Quadrifoglio media launch staged at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which has been on the Formula 1 dance card since 2012. You can guess at the company’s objective. Luckily, the first half of our introductory day behind the wheel was on the road, where we expect almost all Stelvio QFs to spend their entire working lives.

Alfa is cognizant of that reality, says Stelvio QF chief engineer Andrea Zizak. Alfa points to the Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance package and the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 coupe as the Stelvio QF’s chief rivals; we’d also include the 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. “We wanted to build the best high-performance SUV,” he said. “But we also wanted it to be good to drive on the road. We wanted it to have real Alfa personality.”

That the Stelvio has. Based on the same Giorgio architecture as the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan, it borrows that car’s 505-hp twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6, paddle-shifted eight-speed automatic, and cleverly named DNA Pro chassis-control system (with its Dynamic, Natural (normal), and Advanced Efficiency driving modes). Like the Giulia QF, there’s also a fourth mode labeled Race, which amounts to truth in advertising: It switches off all stability- and traction-control enforcement.