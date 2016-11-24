2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

From the December 2016 issue

It happens every few years: An old letter turns up in the mail, delivered late. Really late. In 2009, Britain’s Royal Mail delivered a love letter sent during World War II to a military base 64 years after it was written. Three letters addressed to a New York woman in 1969—including two birthday cards—spent 45 years missing before they wound up in her old mailbox in 2014. And a postcard mailed in France in 1877 finally arrived after taking 138 years to travel all of six miles.

The letter we wonder about is also presumed lost. It’s the one written by Volkswagen’s U.S. outpost, begging the Germans for more crossover models, posthaste. We’re guessing it was mailed sometime in 2008, shortly after VW introduced the small and expensive Tiguan and found American buyers not as enthusiastic about it as we were. Or maybe it wasn’t dispatched until 2012, when Tig sales began to grow coincident with a mid-life-cycle refresh and the post-recession fervor for any and every new crossover, even the Buick Encore. But surely this letter was sent, just as surely as it could not have been received. For here we are with the 2017 model year in full swing, and Wolfsburg continues to take its sweet time with the crossovers.

View photos

The Golf Alltrack is a subtly handsome thing. We think it needs its body dropped by about 1.4 inches and the removal of its cladding to be about perfect.

Indeed, the second-generation Tiguan is still months away, and VW’s long-awaited three-row mid-sizer (both are likely 2018 ­models) doesn’t yet have a name. Instead we get the 2017 Golf Alltrack, which is just an all-wheel-drive Golf SportWagen with a bit of a lift, some gratuitous cladding, and a name—if not an exact spelling—purloined from Toyota’s past.

Without a hike in the seating position or a raised roof, the Alltrack feels not even a little like a crossover. The lift amounts to just 1.4 inches, most of it coming from taller wheels and tires, though VW says the Alltrack does have longer springs and dampers. Its selectable off-road drive mode (one of four: normal, sport, custom, and off-road) engages hill-descent control and futzes with the throttle and transmission calibrations, yet it’s meant mostly for bouncing along two-tracks, which we did. And yes, we could appreciate the Alltrack’s higher tolerance for rutted roads, commensurate with its increased ground clearance.

What we didn’t feel—thankfully—was any other significant difference from any other regular Golf. The light and accurate steering, the excellent body control, and the way the car flows from one curve to the next all survived this crossover-ication just fine. The same is true for the clean styling, solid build quality, and tasteful interior, none of which were changed in any fashion deserving further comment.

View photos