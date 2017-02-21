Bold styling and the Toyota nameplate are all that distinguish the Tundra in this highly competitive segment. Buyers looking for an alternative to American pickups will find a feature-filled lineup that includes capable off-roaders. A pair of V-8s and a six-speed automatic can be mixed and matched with rear- or four-wheel drive. Three cab and bed styles offer lots of configurability, plus the CrewMax has one of the most spacious interiors in the class. With that said, the Tundra is aging both visually and mechanically, and it trails all of its rivals—it’s simply begging for an update.

The Tundra received a minor redesign in 2014 and dropped its V-6 engine in 2015. Changes are minimal for 2017 models, with a tow-hitch receiver now standard on all Tundras. The Limited model adds standard power-adjustable front seats; an optional power sunroof is offered only with the crew cab. SR models can be coated in Barcelona Red Metallic, Super White, or black paint. Six more color options are added to the SR5 and the Limited. The TRD Pro loses most exterior colors but adds red trim to the palette.

• 6.1-inch touchscreen Entune infotainment

• Heated, power-adjustable exterior mirrors

• Easy lower-and-lift tailgate

• Backup camera

We’d recommend the most popular model, the SR5, which starts at $34,560. With the CrewMax cab, it offers a spacious rear seat; a 5.5-foot bed is the only choice. We prefer the 5.7-liter V-8 over the 4.6-liter because it offers substantial power for just $40 more. The 5.7-liter V-8 is available in rear- and four-wheel drive with the CrewMax. Those interested in towing more than 6800 pounds will want the larger V-8, which has a minimum towing capacity of 8800 pounds. Other standard equipment on the Tundra SR5 includes:

• 7.0-inch touchscreen Entune infotainment with Sirius XM

• Fog lamps

• Chrome grille and surround

Our 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 CrewMax with a black fabric interior rings in at $40,985.

Compared with newer and more advanced powertrains, the Tundra’s engines and sole transmission are positively prehistoric. Its top V-8 hasn’t been updated since George W. Bush was president, and its automatic transmission only offers six gears.

The Tundra has two V-8 choices: The base engine is a 4.6-liter that makes 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque; the optional 5.7-liter V-8 is good for 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is optional for both setups, but not for all cab-and-bed configurations. We’ve spent many hours with the Tundra’s larger engine. It’s reasonably peppy and can be quite quick. Apply a heavy foot to the throttle, however, and the big V-8 emits a leaf-blower-like noise. The six-speed automatic shifts slowly and is outdated compared with its rivals’ eight- and 10-speed automatics.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Tundra 5.7L V-8

The Tundra’s maximum tow rating of 10,500 pounds will be more than most people need. In its least powerful configuration, a Tundra with the smaller V-8 is still able to tow a minimum of 6800 pounds. As with heavy-duty towing, those who want the greatest payload rating should consider the GMC Sierra, the Chevrolet Silverado, or the Ford F-150.

Tow Ratings Compared

Payload Ratings Compared

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Fuel Economy Rating:

The Tundra has the worst fuel economy in its class. While it’s not single-digit bad and its competitors don’t exactly sip fuel, either, even the most efficient Tundra can’t get an EPA rating higher than 19 mpg.

The EPA rates the rear-wheel-drive 4.6-liter V-8 at 15 mpg city, 19 mpg highway—fuel efficiency goes south from there. The Tundra’s 5.7-liter V-8 with four-wheel drive has the lowest EPA estimates at 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway.

Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Tundra 5.7L V-8

Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Tundra 4.6L V-8

In an attempt to replicate how most people drive on the highway, we’ve devised our own fuel economy test. Our procedure entails a 200-mile out-and-back loop on Michigan’s I-94 highway. We maintain a GPS-verified 75 mph and use the cruise control as much as possible, mimicking the way many drivers behave during long trips.

During this highway fuel-economy test, the 2017 Tundra with the 5.7-liter V-8 and four-wheel drive achieved 17 mpg. This matched its government estimate; however, it’s still lower than all the other pickups we tested.

Highway Fuel Economy, C/D Test Results: Tundra 5.7L V-8

Based on our testing, the Tundra with its standard 26.4-gallon fuel tank has a range of up to 450 miles. A 38.0-gallon tank is optional on SR5 models and is standard starting on the Limited, upping the range to 650 miles. Be wary of a premature low-fuel warning, as it came on with about nine gallons left in the tank in our test.

Highway Range, C/D Results: Tundra 5.7L V-8

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Performance and Driving Impressions Rating:

Driving the Tundra is like listening to CDs—it’s tolerable, but it still feels like a blast from the past. While it isn’t terrible to drive, it does feel archaic compared to the competition.

Acceleration

When the time comes to get up and go, the Tundra is by no means slow, it’s just slower. With the 5.7-liter and four-wheel drive, the Tundra will reach 60 mph from a dead stop in 6.4 seconds. For a vehicle that weighs close to three tons, that’s not bad. The competition is lighter and more powerful, which means the Toyota is left in the dust both literally and figuratively. Its larger V-8 offers a Tow/Haul mode that effectively adjusts the throttle response and waits longer to shift when accelerating or decelerating.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Tundra 5.7L V-8

Ride, Handling, and Steering

Due to its firm suspension, every bump is transmitted into the Tundra’s cabin. This makes for a lumpy ride over rough surfaces, and really harsh bumps feel violent. Sail into a corner at speed in the Tundra, and it’ll heave like the Titanic in rough seas. The upgraded shocks on the TRD Pro and models with the TRD Off-Road package marginally improve the ride quality. At least these dampers decrease body motion and handle bumpy roads better. Those in search of the best-riding pickup will prefer the Ram 1500 equipped with its optional air-ride suspension. The Tundra’s light steering isolates the driver from the road and requires constant corrections to stay straight at highway speeds.

Maximum Cornering Capability, C/D Test Results

Braking

The Tundra’s brakes fail to inspire confidence, and the brake pedal has inconsistent travel. In our testing, the Tundra required 190 feet to stop from 70 mph. This was better than the Ram 1500’s abysmal 213 feet, but nowhere near the class-leading Ford F-150 that needed 175 feet.

Maximum Braking Capability, C/D Test Results

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Interior Rating:

It appears that the designers of the Jitterbug cellphone contributed to the Tundra’s interior. Oversized features and hard plastics distract from a spacious environment.

Interior Space Comparisons

The interior looks outdated, and the materials in most models feel cheap and rubbery. The blocky dash has knobs and buttons that are easy to spot but can be hard to reach. The brushed “metal-style” trim pieces provide visual relief for an otherwise monochromatic color scheme. A benefit: The trim smudges less than the piano-black bits in some of Toyota’s other products. We noted interior panel gaps as a major issue in the 2017 Tundra SR5 TRD Off-Road CrewMax. Although unimpressed by the quality and ergonomics of the Tundra’s interior, its front- and rear-seat legroom is among the best in crew cabs.

Front Seats

Back Seats

Interior Features

What you see is what you get inside the Tundra. It doesn’t offer any of the amenities found in the competition, such as massaging seats, wireless charging pads, or even a heated steering wheel. On top of that, buyers who order the bucket seats will have to live with a comically large shifter in the center console. The only salvation is the 1794 Edition, which has luscious saddle brown leather-trimmed seating and ultra-suede accents. Just don’t expect to have a lot left over to spend on Christmas presents for the kids.

FeatureStandard/OptionalTilting steering columnStandardTelescoping steering columnOptionalPower-adjustable steering columnNot AvailableHeated steering wheelNot AvailablePower-adjustable pedalsNot AvailableMemory driver’s seatOptionalMassaging driver’s seatNot AvailableMassaging front-passenger seatNot AvailablePower driver's seatOptionalPower front-passenger seatOptionalHeated front seatsOptionalHeated rear seatsNot AvailableCooled front seatsOptionalCooled rear seatsNot AvailableHead-up displayNot AvailableRear-seat entertainment systemNot Available

Seat Adjustments

2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Off-RoadFore/

AftReclineShoulder articulationLumbar supportHeightThigh supportSide bolsterHeadrest tiltDriver’s seatXXXXFront-passen-

ger seatXX

Climate Control

Unless you’re riding high on the hog in one of the top three trim levels, Tundra trims have a manually adjustable, single-zone climate-control system. We think Gramps should be able to figure out how to use the basic climate system with its straightforward controls and large knobs.

Manual climate controlAutomatic climate controlSecond-row climate controlSecond-row HVAC vent2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Off-RoadOne-zoneNoNoYes

Cupholder Location

Seating Height

At 37.5 inches, the driver's seat in the Tundra sits at about the same height as the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500, but the General Motors trucks are notably lower. To accurately measure seating height—the distance from the road to the driver’s hip—we use an H-Point Machine (HPM), a precisely engineered device marketed by the Society of Automotive Engineers. This versatile tool, along with some lasers and simple trigonometry, also reveals the width and location of roof-pillar visibility obstructions. Our H-Point Machine and laser measurement tools determine the length of road ahead obscured by the hood as well as rearview-mirror blind spots.

Seating-Height Comparisons

Blind Spots and Visibility

The Tundra’s A-pillars are wide at the base and create a larger-than-average blind spot. The large rear windows of the CrewMax offer adequate visibility to the rear. The bulbous hood blocks more of the road than does the Ram 1500’s, but not as much as the Chevrolet Silverado’s square front end.

Roof pillars protect occupants in a rollover crash, but they also create blind spots. We determine visibility by measuring the location and width of each pillar using an H-Point Machine and a laser beam (surrogates for a driver and eyeball, respectively).

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Infotainment Rating:

As with most things associated with the Tundra, its infotainment system is tolerable. It functions adequately and responsively but never intuitively or attractively.

Infotainment Features

Toyota’s Entune system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen is standard on base models. A 7.0-inch touchscreen is standard on the SR5 trim and up. The TRD Pro and Limited have an advanced package that adds more speakers and integrated navigation. Unfortunately, Toyota doesn’t offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as some rivals do. The Entune system will not delight users with its tiny onscreen buttons, but its response time is faster than popular smartphones. For the audiophiles out there, the Platinum model and the 1794 Edition have a 12-speaker JBL Audio system; it’s optional on the Limited CrewMax.

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Cargo Space and Storage Rating:

An abundance of cargo and storage space is expected with a pickup, and neither the Tundra nor its competitors falter in that regard. The Toyota is merely adequate in most areas, but it has an advantage in the luggage department.

In accordance with its large scale, the Tundra CrewMax proved to be most adept at hauling suitcases inside the cabin. Our test vehicle was able to hold 21 carry-ons with its rear seat folded, three more than any other pickup.

Carry-On Luggage, C/D Test Results

Cargo Volume Comparisons

The Tundra has three cargo-bed lengths, but not all of them are available with every cab configuration. The shortest is 5.5 feet and is available only with the CrewMax. The Double Cab can mate to a 6.5- or an 8.1-foot bed; the latter is exclusive to the single cab. The 81-cubic-foot volume in the Tundra’s largest bed leads the segment.

Cargo Configurations

Folding the rear seat up reveals a semi-flat load floor. The seats are light and fold easily.

First Row; fold-flat passenger seatSecond Row2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 CrewMaxNo60/40

Cubby Storage

Apart from the giant center-console storage bin, we didn’t find cubby storage to be impressive in the Tundra. Deep but narrow door pockets prevent storing larger items, and the glovebox is small. The Double Cab does have a storage compartment under the rear seat that’s not available in other cabs.

Why do we use ping-pong balls?

To determine the interior space available to stash travel essentials, we’ve devised a range of measuring protocols. We use six beverage containers ranging in size and shape to gauge cupholder accommodation. We stack, stuff, and arrange 9-by-14-by-22-inch cardboard boxes to quantify the number of airline-carry-on-size suitcases that will fit in a trunk or folded seat’s cargo space. To measure irregularly shaped gloveboxes, door pockets, and console bins, we fill each container with 1.5-inch-diameter ping-pong balls. It’s tempting to convert the number of spheres to a volume (cubic inches), but we resist that calculation because—as with the box of tissues, 12-ounce can of soda, or gallon of milk you might stash in these compartments—there are voids between the balls. Random packing (our procedure) nullifies approximately one-third of the available space. The negative space between the balls could theoretically be reduced to 25 percent of an irregular shape with precise stacking, but while we might be pedantic, we’re not crazy.





In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Exterior Rating:

The Tundra’s ballooned body may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely distinctive. Built back when big was in, Toyota’s pickup is starting to show its age while the competition becomes slimmer and snazzier.

A general essence of largeness exudes from the Tundra, bolstered by bulging fenders and a mammoth grille. The TRD Pro looks the most unique, with a heritage-inspired “Toyota” grille, special badging, and other righteous off-road gear. A set of black 18-inch TRD wheels round out the look. There’s a choice of two cab sizes (Double Cab and CrewMax) and three bed lengths (5.5 feet, 6.5 feet, and 8.1 feet). It’s the longest crew-cab pickup with a standard bed, and it also has the highest ground clearance. It may maneuver like a sow in heat when you’re trying to park, but it’ll navigate a rutted trail like a musk ox.

Exterior Dimensions

Exterior Measurement Comparisons

Exterior Features

Short on innovations, the Tundra does a have an ace in the hole: CrewMax models feature a power rear window that rolls down completely. Power exterior mirrors are standard on all models; a power sunroof is available on the top three CrewMax trims.

Active Key-Fob Commands

Lock / unlockLiftgateRemote startPanic alarmHold to roll down windowsHold to roll up windowsRemote parking2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Off-RoadXX

Passive Key-Fob Commands

Driver door lock / unlockPassenger door lock / unlockRear doors lock / unlockLiftgatePush to startProximity approach lighting2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Off-RoadN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Safety and Driver Assistance Rating:

A backup camera that is standard on every model and easy child-seat installation can’t make up for the Tundra’s 4-star crash-test rating and expensive, limited safety- and driver-tech assists.

Crash-Test Results

Two agencies evaluate vehicles for crashworthiness in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rates tested vehicles from one to five stars in front crash, side crash, and rollover tests. NHTSA also assigns cars an overall rating out of five stars. The non-profit, independent, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) uses a different set of tests to evaluate front and side crashworthiness, roof strength, headlight reach, and ease of child seat installation. IIHS grades cars on a scale from Good to Poor in each test, and awards the cars that perform best across all its tests with Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ honors, the latter of which requires that the vehicle’s automated forward-collision-braking system performs well in IIHS’s tests.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Test Results

2017 Toyota Tundra

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Test Results

2017 Toyota Tundra CrewMax

Small OverlapModerate OverlapSide ImpactRoof StrengthHead Restraints and SeatsTop Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+?MarginalGoodGoodAcceptableGoodNo

Airbags, Child Seats, and Spare Tire Location

Carrying the kiddies is hassle free in the Tundra CrewMax. Installing a child safety seat can be done quickly with a level rear seat and LATCH anchors that are easy to reach. The spacious rear seat also means passengers up front won’t have to sacrifice legroom.

Active Safety Features

Tundra shoppers seeking safety and driver assists can expect to pay a premium. Models equipped with such technology all cost more than $40,000.

Backup Camera

Gridlines integrated in backup camera view?Do gridlines move with steering wheel?Does volume of audio system reduce when reverse is selected?2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Off-RoadYesNoNo

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

C/D Warranty Rating:

The Tundra’s three-year or 36,000-mile limited and powertrain warranties are consistent with the competition; however, the Nissan Titan offers five-year or 100,000-mile limited and powertrain warranties. Tundra owners who get stranded after two years will have to fend for themselves, as Toyota’s roadside assistance is a straggler of the class.

Warranty Comparison

VehicleLimited WarrantyPowertrain WarrantyCorrosion ProtectionRoadside AssistanceComplimentary Maintenance2017 Toyota Tundra3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)2 years (unlimited miles)2 years / 25,000 miles2017 Nissan Titan5 years / 100,000 miles5 years / 100,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)3 years / 36,000 milesN/A2017 Ford

F-150

3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)5 years / 60,000 milesN/A2017 Chevrolet Silverado 15003 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles6 years / 100,000 miles (rust-through) 3 year / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles2 years / 24,000 miles (Only the first two services)2017 GMC Sierra 15003 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles6 years / 100,000 miles (rust-through) 3 year / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles2 years / 24,000 miles (Only the first two services)2017 Ram 15003 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)5 years / 100,000 milesN/A

In Depth: 2017 Toyota Tundra

