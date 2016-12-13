2017 Toyota Prius Three Touring

It takes serious smarts to design and manufacture a 3100-pound car that sips fuel so miserly that it can cover to 54 miles on a single gallon of gasoline. That’s a little more than two shotglasses of 87 octane for every 5280 feet traveled, a technical feat that is every bit as impressive as pushing a Bugatti Chiron through the atmosphere at 261 mph. Yet for all the brainpower that went into making the Toyota Prius America’s most efficient car without a plug, the company still bungled the simplest math. When it came time to parse the trims, the marketers skipped one and started counting from two. That makes this particular Toyota Prius Three Touring, sandwiched between the Two and Four, the mid-level trim.

The Slightest of Upgrades

The difference between the base Prius Two and the Three Touring is the difference between shopping at Walmart and at Target. It will feel like a significant upgrade only to those who have never experienced true luxury. Beyond the standard Prius accoutrements—few frills but everything you need—the Three adds Toyota’s SofTex faux-leather wraps for the steering wheel and the door armrests, chrome and glossy plastic interior accents, inductive phone charging, and a larger, high-resolution 7.0-inch touchscreen (up from 6.1 inches in the Prius Two). The latter brings satellite radio and Toyota’s Entune app suite, which offers Pandora and iHeartRadio integration (no Toyota currently offers Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity). Stepping up from the Three to the Three Touring nets SofTex seat upholstery and power adjustability for the fronts—six-way for the driver and four-way for the passenger.

The interior is best described as being finished with the nicest materials for the lowest cost without being blatantly cheap. That’s essentially the strategy for any modern car, but hybrids and electric vehicles take the game one notch higher as the bean counters aim to offset the extra expense of the powertrain with cheaper cosmetic bits.

The Prius benefits from a cockpit that feels wider and taller, and thus airier, than competitors such as the Chevrolet Volt and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq. The simple, sleek glossy bits borrow heavily from Silicon Valley’s best products of a decade ago, and while they’re neither upscale nor particularly fashion forward, this Prius’s interior does look more stylish than those of Priuses past. Most important, the cabin lives up to the Three Touring’s $28,980 price, so you’ll never feel like you’re sacrificing comfort or convenience for high mpg.

That’s assuming you can walk up to a Prius without looking at it. We expect many people will never appreciate the Prius’s interior simply because they won’t be able to see past the tortured exterior styling. The design is a product of CEO Akio Toyoda’s push to inject more emotion into the company’s cars, yet the main emotion stirring most of us laying eyes on the Prius is revulsion. More styling does not equal better styling.

