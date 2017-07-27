2017 Toyota 4Runner 4x4

When carbon-dating a car’s age, there are a few options for taking the necessary samples. Consider this Toyota 4Runner. You might know that it’s old because the truck’s basic structure (dressed up with new styling in 2010) can be traced to its last full redesign in 2002. Or perhaps you’d notice that its order form lacks even the option to add increasingly common safety features such as automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, or blind-spot monitoring, all of which are available—mostly as standard equipment, even—on nearly every other Toyota.

Instead, the 4Runner has a steering wheel, accelerator and brake pedals, windows to see out of, four-wheel drive, and big ground clearance for off-roading. The focus is even narrower with the TRD Off-Road trim level tested here; the biggest change year-over-year on this model is a name change from the previous Trail. Sitting just beneath the hard-core TRD Pro and above the base SR5 on the 4Runner’s performance pyramid, the Off-Road lacks the Pro’s Bilstein shocks, special springs, and TRD-branded (Toyota Racing Development) skid plates and black-painted wheels. Even so, it’s set up to get dirty with a standard electronically locking rear differential, Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl-control electronic traction aids, and substantial Dunlop Grand Trek tires.

For an extra $1960, the TRD Off-Road is available in Premium trim (previously, this was referred to as the Trail Limited model), adding standard goodies such as a 6.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, faux-leather seat upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and TRD lettering on each front-seat headrest. Our non-Premium model had the $345 Entune Premium Audio and Navigation package, which brings the aforementioned 6.1-inch infotainment system.

Engage Your Own 4x4

More critical to the 4Runner’s mission, however, is the TRD Off-Road’s part-time four-wheel-drive system, which is activated via a muscular transfer-case lever and requires the transmission be placed in neutral to switch between two-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive high or low range. Our test Toyota was further optioned with the $1750 Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS), which electronically disconnects the anti-roll bars to free up more wheel articulation during rocky excursions. Opting for this trick hardware triggers a $750 “Keep it Wild” discount, which more than offset our truck’s $350 sliding rear cargo shelf that can extend beyond the tailgate opening to ease loading or unloading.

All-in, our trail-ready 4Runner came to $40,240, fairly reasonable given the truck’s equipment (absent safety gear notwithstanding) and the ever-increasing prices seen among crossovers and SUVs. You’d have to spend another $10K to drive off in the basest Land Rover Discovery.

