New for 2017: Subaru

Subaru’s big news for 2017 is the redesigned Impreza, which wears new styling intended to set the tone for all future models from the company. Find out what's new for each 2017 Subaru car, wagon, and SUV model...
2017
Subaru 2017 Model Overview
Subaru’s big news for 2017 is the redesigned Impreza, which wears new styling intended to set the tone for all future models from the company. The BRZ sports car and Forester crossover SUVs get mild updates, the Legacy lineup has a sportier-looking if not performing variant, and the Outback lineup is offered in a new luxury-themed Touring trim level. Subaru also enhances safety technologies nearly across the board.
Detailed changes for each 2017 Subaru car and SUV model are shown on the pages that follow.
2017 Subaru BRZ
- Updated styling with full LED lighting, new wheels
- Upgraded interior with new driver information display
- More power and torque, plus a revised axle ratio with manual gearbox
- Standard incline-start-assist system
- Modified suspension tuning, improved body rigidity for better handling
- Revised stability control settings with new Track driving mode
- New Performance package option with Brembo brakes, sport shocks, wider wheels and tires
- Series.Yellow special edition with 500 cars to be produced
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
- Final year before complete redesign
- Hybrid version cancelled; Premium Special Edition added
- Premium Special Edition offers blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist, and keyless access with push-button engine starting
2017 Subaru Forester
- Updated exterior styling, new wheel designs
- Quieter interior thanks to added soundproofing measures
- Enhanced EyeSight driver-assistance and collision-avoidance technologies
- Blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, reverse automatic braking, and automatic high-beam headlights with steering responsive action, heated steering wheel, keyless access with push-button engine starting are newly available
- 2.5i models benefit from improved fuel-economy ratings
- 2.0XT models add Active Torque Vectoring when equipped with EyeSight option
- All Foresters have quicker steering; most Foresters get X-Mode traction-assist technology with hill-descent control
- Saddle Brown leather is available
- Sepia Brown paint color newly available
2017 Subaru Impreza
- Redesigned for 2017
- Introduces new Subaru design themes
- Returns as a 4-door sedan and 5-door hatchback
- Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited trim levels
- Larger outside, roomier inside
- Significant improvement in structural rigidity, crash-energy absorption
- Direct-injection, 2.0-liter, boxer 4-cylinder engine making 152 horsepower
- Upgraded infotainment with near-field communication, smartphone-projection technologies
- Optional Harman Kardon premium audio system
- Available with full menu of Subaru driver-assistance and collision-avoidance technologies
2017 Subaru Legacy
- New Legacy 2.5i Sport trim level debuts
- Limited trim level offers blind-spot warning, automatic high-beam headlights, and reverse automatic braking
2017 Subaru Outback
- New luxury-themed Touring trim level offered with 4- and 6-cylinder engines
- Java Brown leather, heated steering wheel, unique interior trim and stitching included for Touring trim level
- Limited and Touring trim levels equipped with standard blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high-beam headlights, and reverse automatic braking
2017 Subaru WRX and WRX STI
Standard automatic up/down operation for front windows
WRX STI adds standard automatic headlight and wiper operation
EyeSight package adds steering-responsive fog lights
New option package for WRX Limited installs EyeSight, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist, reverse automatic braking, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound system, and keyless access with push-button engine starting
