2017 Porsche 911 GTS

Porsche has perfected the art of scheduling the launch of new variants of its 911 range to keep something fresh and new in the lineup throughout a model generation. Case in point: this 2017 911 GTS model of the platform launched in its initial 991 form at the 2011 Frankfurt auto show and then updated to 991.2 specs in 2015. One and a half years later, the newest GTS appears—eagerly awaited because it has been one of our favorite models in its previous iterations. It marks the most powerful 911 outside of the monstrously powerful Turbo models and the thinly disguised racer that is the GT3.

Moreover, the GTS has traditionally represented fairly good value—inasmuch as something that crests six figures can, anyway. While the entry-level, 370-hp Carrera comes in at $90,450 and the 420-hp Carrera S commands $104,450, the GTS packs 450 horsepower and is priced at $120,050. Hardly cheap, but the next rung up the ladder is a big leap away: the 540-hp Turbo, at $160,250.

The power of the three Carreras is extracted from the same basic twin-turbocharged flat-six that is mated to a seven-speed manual transmission or the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic called Porsche-Doppelkupplungsgetriebe, or more simply PDK, by the marketing department.

More Punch, Right Now

The additional 30 well-fed horses are easily felt from behind the wheel of this emotion-inspiring 911—and heard, too, since the GTS comes standard with a goodie that needs to be ordered separately on the lesser Carreras: The centrally mounted sport exhaust system, capable of emitting and amplifying an impressive range of engine noises. Porsche says the sprint from zero to 60 mph takes 3.9 seconds with the manual gearbox and just 3.5 seconds with the PDK. Subtract another 0.1 second with the extra-cost all-wheel-drive system, which adds 155 pounds but helps put the torque to the ground with a minimum of wheelspin and corrective action by the traction-control system. Given that we’ve seen the base Carrera with PDK run to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, it’s safe to say Porsche’s estimates are conservative. The rear-wheel-drive GTS with manual is the fastest Carrera, according to Porsche, topping out at a sweet 194 mph.

The twin-turbo flat-six is so quick to respond that it’s virtually impossible to tell that you’re not flogging a naturally aspirated engine. It’s a high-revving engine, with maximum power at 6500 rpm, and turbocharging brings maximum torque to a lofty 405 lb-ft. We still love the linearity and turbo-free feelings of the 3.8-liter flat-six, but it is essentially impossible to find fault with the new powerplant. What’s more, it is rather efficient for something this quick. Fitted with the manual transmission, it gets 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway, and the PDK raises the city figure to an even more commendable 20 mpg.

