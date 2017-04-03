2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Targa Automatic

We hope you’re not tired of reading Porsche 911 reviews, because as long as the Stuttgart company keeps making new and interesting variants of its icon, we’ll keep testing them. Still, we understand that all these 911 evaluations can seem a bit like a broken record—iconic styling, telepathic steering, brilliant handling, distinctive flat-six sound, et cetera. But the 2017 Porsche Carrera 4S Targa we just tested seemed different. Maybe it’s the relative rarity of the Targa body style here in L.A., where Carrera coupes and convertibles are as commonplace as Ford Mustangs. In any case, this one stood out—even next to the ridiculously good-looking Carrera Targa 4S Exclusive Design Edition, it was special.

It helped that this 911 was particularly well dressed, with its shimmering GT Silver paint, matte-silver targa bar, wraparound rear glass, and silver 20-inch Carrera S wheels. A brazen red fabric roof—and the coordinating Bordeaux red and black interior—livened up the design, accented by red brake calipers and a full-width strip of LED taillamps. While silver and red is a classic Porsche color pairing, we had never seen it done quite like this. We’ll admit we were smitten every single time we walked up to the car as well as every time we walked away and turned back to admire it one more time. And, based on the reactions of pedestrians and fellow motorists, it seems we weren’t alone.

View photos

9A2 Does Good by You

Our main mission during testing of this 911 was to see exactly how the performance of the Targa 4S has fared now that Porsche has fitted it with the same prolific, twin-turbocharged 9A2 3.0-liter flat-six found in other Carrera S and 4S models. Output is a stout 420 horsepower at 6500 rpm and 369 lb-ft of torque available from 1700 rpm all the way up to 5000 rpm.

At 3687 pounds, this Targa was the heaviest Carrera we’ve ever tested (at least, the porkiest that wasn’t a full capital-T Turbo or Turbo S). It carried 57 more pounds than a 2014 Targa 4S PDK and 207 more than the 2017 Carrera 4S coupe we tested last fall. Think that would slow it down? Think again. The 9A2 shrugged off the additional mass.

Aided by the Targa’s standard all-wheel-drive system, our test car shot from zero to 60 mph in a spectacular 3.3 seconds, just a tenth behind the 4S coupe. And at 8.1 seconds, its zero-to-100-mph time is only 0.3 second behind the lighter hardtop. Moreover, passing times for the coupe and Targa are identical at 2.5 seconds from 30 to 50 mph and 2.6 seconds from 50 to 70.

View photos