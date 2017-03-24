2017 Nissan Maxima

Long touted by Nissan as a four-door sports car, the Maxima has a firm ride and a brawny V-6 engine to give it a sharper edge than most of its rivals, including the Kia Cadenza and the Toyota Avalon. In reality, it’s an upscale large sedan with competent driving dynamics, and it falls well short of what we’d call sporty or engaging to drive. However, the Maxima boasts plenty of luxury for its price, and the deal is sweetened by a bevy of high-end available features such as quilted seating, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Having been completely redesigned for the 2016 model year, the Maxima receives minimal updates for 2017. Most notably, Apple CarPlay is now standard on trim levels, allowing iPhone users to connect and control their devices from the Maxima’s 8.0-inch touchscreen. (Android Auto, however, is still missing.) Also new are the Medallion and Dynamic accessory packages. Both include 18-inch aluminum wheels, illuminated doorsills, and a rear spoiler. The Medallion package adds interior and exterior accent lighting, while the Dynamic package offers unique side rocker moldings.

• Remote start

• Navigation

• Apple CarPlay

• 18-inch aluminum wheels

Our enthusiast hearts are drawn to the SR trim level. For $38,655, you get:

• A sport-tuned suspension

• 19-inch aluminum wheels

• Leather seats with faux-suede inserts

• Sport mode for heftier steering and sharper throttle response

We’d also spring for the external ground lighting, which switches on when you unlock the vehicle. At $240, it’s a neat, upscale feature that also adds a bit of security when approaching the vehicle in dark parking lots.

The Maxima is one of the quicker full-size sedans, and its V-6 engine sounds good when it’s pushed hard. Unfortunately, it’s mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that compromises fun for fuel efficiency.

The 3.5-liter V-6 makes 300 horsepower and moves the Maxima along with purpose. The CVT, however, detracts from the Maxima’s sports-sedan mission. Although it will mimic a typical automatic under heavy throttle, the CVT otherwise spoils the V-6’s fun. All Maximas are front-wheel drive, which is fine under normal circumstances. When pushed hard, though, the brutish engine can easily spin the front wheels, which seems out of place in this segment.

In our testing, the Maxima SR sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, tying the Buick LaCrosse and outaccelerating the Kia Cadenza, the Toyota Avalon, and even the muscular Dodge Charger SXT Blacktop.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Fuel Economy Rating:

With good fuel-economy ratings as well as above-average real-world results, the Maxima’s powertrain proves itself adept at blending performance and efficiency. Its highway cruising range also makes it a perfect long-distance companion.

When compared with other full-size sedans, the Maxima stacks up well in the fuel-economy department. The EPA rates it at 21 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. The Buick LaCrosse matches the Maxima in the city and bests it by 1 mpg on the highway, but rivals such as the Chevrolet Impala (18 mpg city, 28 mpg highway) and the Kia Cadenza (20 mpg city, 28 mpg highway) are thirstier.

Fuel Economy Ratings Compared

We perform our own fuel-economy test in an attempt to replicate how most people drive on the highway. Our procedure entails a 200-mile loop on Michigan’s I-94 highway. We maintain a GPS-verified 75 mph and use the cruise control as much as possible to mimic the way many drivers behave during long trips.

During our 200-mile highway fuel-economy test loop, we exceeded the Maxima’s EPA rating, achieving an impressive 32 mpg. The Kia Cadenza and the Toyota Avalon have conservative highway ratings, too, as they each beat their EPA numbers by 3 mpg for 31 and 33 mpg, respectively.

Highway Fuel Economy, C/D Test Results

With its 18.0-gallon fuel tank full, the Maxima should provide a highway cruising range of 580 miles, a longer trip than any of its tested classmates could take.

Highway Range, C/D Test Results

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Performance and Driving Impressions Rating:

We quite like driving the Maxima, not because it’s particularly sporty, but because it’s a comfortable, buttoned-down sedan with a few tricks up its sleeve. Its lifeless steering is the major disappointment here, as the rest of the Maxima’s chassis setup is rather engaging.

Acceleration

Goose the throttle to pull out into traffic, and the Maxima responds with gusto. It’s a fast car, even by Car and Driver standards. At our test track, it performed a 5.9-second zero-to-60-mph run and finished the quarter-mile in 14.4 seconds at 101 mph. Passing power is plentiful in the Maxima; in our 50-to-70-mph highway merging test, it managed a 3.8-second result, the best in the class.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results

Ride, Handling, and Steering

The Maxima handles well for its size. The suspension is nicely damped and firm to the point of being perhaps too stiff for the class, especially in the SR trim level, which has retuned springs, dampers, and anti-roll bars. It’s relatively quiet, but harsh impacts are felt through the suspension and heard inside the cabin. The Maxima exhibits little body roll in aggressive cornering maneuvers, and in our testing, the Maxima SR easily outhandled its rivals. Light and vague in its default setting, the steering grows weightier when Sport mode is activated, but it doesn’t provide additional feedback from the road.

Maximum Cornering Capability, C/D Test Results

Braking

Braking performance is above average for the segment, but the pedal feels spongy upon depression, which doesn’t inspire confidence. Once you’ve pressed through the mush, the pedal firms, and in our testing, the Maxima’s brakes halted it from 70 mph in just 168 feet.

Maximum Braking Capability, C/D Test Results

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Interior Rating:

The Maxima’s highly styled cabin is comfortable and spacious. Its luxury features, especially on upper trim levels, make it a great place to spend time.

Interior Space Comparisons

The Maxima offers room for five in a well-executed cabin that’s full of soft-touch materials, simple controls, and tons of high-end features. Front-seat legroom is among the best in the class, while headroom is average. Rear-seat space is not as generous as it is in larger rivals such as the Chevrolet Impala and the Toyota Avalon.

Front Seats

Back Seats

Our Platinum test car had dapper wood-tone trim (metallic trim is also available), ambient interior lighting, and leather throughout. Rear-seat comfort should be good for most, but it’s only adequate for taller passengers, as the seats are mounted rather low and offer little thigh support.

Interior Features

Power-adjustable driver’s and front-passenger’s seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and push-button start are standard across the board. Base S models have cloth seats, but uplevel models have standard leather seating, with the SR incorporating quilted faux-suede inserts.

FeatureStandard/OptionalTilting steering columnStandardTelescoping steering columnStandardPower-adjustable steering columnOptionalHeated steering wheelOptionalPower-adjustable pedalsNot AvailableMemory driver’s seatOptionalMassaging driver’s seatNot AvailableMassaging front-passenger seatNot AvailablePower driver’s seatStandardPower front-passenger seatStandardHeated front seatsOptionalHeated rear seatsNot AvailableCooled front seatsOptionalCooled rear seatsNot AvailableHead-up displayNot AvailableRear-seat entertainment systemNot Available

Seat Adjustments

2016 Nissan Maxima PlatinumFore/

AftReclineShoulder articulationLumbar supportHeightThigh supportSide bolsterHeadrest tiltDriver’s seatXXXXXFront-passen-

ger seatXX

Climate Control

Manual climate controlAutomatic climate controlSecond-row climate controlSecond-row vent2017 Nissan Maxima NoTwo-zoneNoYes

Cupholder Location

.ymmpcupholders { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpcupholders img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpcupholders div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpcupholders a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpcupholders a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpcupholders span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum

Seating Height

At 20.6 inches from the road, the driver sits roughly an inch lower than they would be in key rivals from Toyota and Buick. To accurately measure seating height—the distance from the road to the driver’s hip—we use an H-Point Machine (HPM), a precisely engineered device marketed by the Society of Automotive Engineers. This versatile tool, in conjunction with a laser device, reveals the width and location of roof-pillar visibility obstructions (blind spots). Our HPM and laser measurement tools determine the length of road obscured by the hood as well as the road obscured by the trunk or hatch (as seen through the rearview mirror).

.ymmphpoint { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmphpoint img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmphpoint div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmphpoint a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmphpoint a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmphpoint span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Seating Height, C/D Test Results

Blind Spots and Visibility

While forward visibility is average, the Maxima’s 127-degree rear field of view is excellent. By comparison, we found the Buick LaCrosse’s rearward visibility to be the most limited.

Roof pillars protect occupants in a rollover crash, but they also create blind spots. We determine visibility by measuring the location and width of each pillar using an H-Point Machine and a laser beam (surrogates for a driver and eyeball, respectively). Front and rear visibility are calculated by subtracting the viewable area blocked by the pillars from a perfect 180-degree score.

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Infotainment Rating:

An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation is standard across the Maxima range, and overall, we found it easy to use. A few Bluetooth and voice-command hiccups and the lack of Android Auto prevent NissanConnect from being held among the best on the market.

Infotainment Features

The infotainment system can be used as a touchscreen, but there also are redundant buttons on the center stack for quick access to common adjustments such as audio volume and climate control. The system also provides vehicle monitoring, remote access, and emergency services. Parents of teenage drivers may appreciate the speed, boundary, and curfew alerts, and the system automatically contacts emergency services when your airbags deploy after an accident. Being able to track the Maxima’s location in the event of theft is handy, as are remote start and door-lock access. Apple CarPlay provides iPhone users quick access to their phones from this screen, which is a new feature for 2017.

.ymmpinfotainment { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpinfotainment img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpinfotainment div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpinfotainment a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpinfotainment a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpinfotainment span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } .ymmppower { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmppower img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmppower div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmppower a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmppower a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmppower span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum

Infotainment Performance

In our testing, we found the touchscreen system’s response time satisfactory, tying the Kia Cadenza’s result. Nissan’s more intuitive software makes it preferable to the systems offered in the Cadenza and the Toyota Avalon, which suffer from busy interfaces and crowded icons that are a challenge to use while driving. Both the Maxima and the Cadenza offer Apple CarPlay, but Android users will want to consider the Kia since NissanConnect doesn’t currently support Android Auto.

Infotainment Response Time, C/D Test Results

By filming the infotainment screen while switching between various menus and then analyzing the high-speed video frame by frame, we are able to accurately measure the system’s response time. We rate infotainment response, or latency, on the following scale:

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Cargo Space and Storage Rating:

One of the smallest trunks in the category means the Maxima starts with a disadvantage in cargo hauling; however, its larger cubbies are convenient places to stash everyday items, and its rear seatbacks fold down to accommodate larger items.

We managed to fit six carry-on suitcases inside the Maxima’s trunk with the rear seats up and 15 cases with the seats folded. The Kia Cadenza and the Toyota Avalon only swallowed six and five cases, respectively, due to their fixed rear seats.

.ymmpluggage { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpluggage img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpluggage div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpluggage a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpluggage a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpluggage span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Carry-On Luggage, C/D Test Results

Cargo Configurations

The Maxima offers 60/40-split-folding rear seats, which surprisingly aren’t common in this segment—the Kia Cadenza and the Toyota Avalon we tested had fixed rear seats. The Maxima’s extra flexibility is appreciated, but the seats don’t fold flat, which could cause loading issues.

.ymmpcargoconfig { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpcargoconfig img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpcargoconfig div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpcargoconfig a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpcargoconfig a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpcargoconfig span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Cargo Volume Comparisons

The Maxima’s trunk, while usefully shaped, is one of the smallest in the class at 14 cubic feet. The Chevrolet Impala offers 19 cubic feet, so it may be ideal for drivers who frequently max out the trunk. The Maxima lacks thoughtful touches, such as underfloor cubbies, to help it stand out in the segment; a trunk organizer and hooks for shopping bags are available as dealer-installed accessories, though.

Cubby Storage

A deep center-console bin and a giant glovebox are great for stashing smaller items inside the cabin, although most of the glovebox’s space is inaccessible to the driver, owing to its depth. With two cupholders in the center console, two more in the fold-down rear armrest, and one in each door, there’s also plenty of space for beverages and snacks.

Why do we use ping-pong balls?

To determine the interior space available to stash travel essentials, we’ve devised a range of measuring protocols. We use six beverage containers ranging in size and shape to gauge cupholder accommodation. We stack, stuff, and arrange 9-by-14-by-22-inch cardboard boxes to quantify the number of airline-carry-on-size suitcases that will fit in a trunk or folded seat’s cargo space. To measure irregularly shaped gloveboxes, door pockets, and console bins, we fill each container with 1.5-inch-diameter ping-pong balls. It’s tempting to convert the number of spheres to a volume (cubic inches), but we resist that calculation because—as with the box of tissues, 12-ounce can of soda, or gallon of milk you might stash in these compartments—there are voids between the balls. Random packing (our procedure) nullifies approximately one-third of the available space. The negative space between the balls could theoretically be reduced to 25 percent of an irregular shape with precise stacking, but while we might be pedantic, we’re not crazy.





Maximum Cubby Storage, C/D Test Results

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Exterior Rating:

Nissan’s bold styling of the Maxima will make it a favorite among extroverts, and its optional appearance items allow for customization, too. Its wide but short dimensions also make it appear sportier than its rivals.

The Maxima’s distinctive exterior styling helps it stand out in traffic. A set of thin character lines draw the eye down the side of the car, and an unusual “floating” roof design further sets it apart from the crowd. The Maxima is shorter in both length and height than most of its rivals, but it’s among the widest in the segment. These proportions help to exaggerate the Maxima’s athletic stance, and while the Buick LaCrosse and the Toyota Avalon look quite large, the Maxima appears more compact while still offering similar interior space.

Exterior Dimensions

.ymmpmeasurements { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpmeasurements img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpmeasurements div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpmeasurements a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpmeasurements a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpmeasurements span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Exterior Measurement Comparisons

Exterior Features

Standard 18-inch aluminum wheels, front and rear LED exterior lighting, and foglamps are all standard. A large panoramic sunroof comes on SL and Platinum trim levels, while the SR and SR Midnight models have 19-inch wheels and available rear spoilers. Nissan offers exterior accessories as factory- or dealer-installed add-ons for more customization. Among the options are splash guards, rocker-panel moldings, a rear-bumper diffuser, and exterior ground lighting.

.ymmpexterior { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpexterior img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpexterior div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpexterior a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpexterior a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpexterior span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Active Key-Fob Commands

Lock / unlockTrunkRemote startPanic alarmHold to roll down windowsHold to roll up windowsRemote parking2016 Nissan Maxima PlatinumXXXXX

Passive Key-Fob Commands

Driver door lock / unlockPassenger door lock / unlockRear doors lock / unlockTrunkPush to startProximity approach lighting2016 Nissan Maxima PlatinumXXXX

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Safety and Driver Assistance Rating:

The Maxima boasts superior crash-test results as well as recognition for its active safety features, thusly it was named a Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS. Unfortunately, it’s let down by its difficult-to-use child-seat anchors and a low-resolution backup camera.

Crash-Test Results

Two agencies evaluate vehicles for crashworthiness in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rates tested vehicles from 1 to 5 stars in front crash, side crash, and rollover tests. NHTSA also assigns cars an overall rating out of five stars. The non-profit, independent, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) uses a different set of tests to evaluate front and side crashworthiness, roof strength, headlight reach, and ease of child seat installation. IIHS grades cars on a scale from Good to Poor in each test, and awards the cars that perform best across all its tests with Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ honors, the latter of which requires that the vehicle’s automated forward-collision-braking system performs well in IIHS’s tests.

Buyers can take solace in the fact that both NHTSA and the IIHS have given the 2017 Nissan Maxima top marks. It earned “Good” ratings in all of the IIHS’s crashworthiness tests, and although it earned “Acceptable” ratings for headlamps and ease of child-seat anchor use, it is still a Top Safety Pick+ thanks to its optional automated emergency braking system.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Test Results

2017 Nissan Maxima

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Test Results

2017 Nissan Maxima



Small OverlapModerate OverlapSide ImpactRoof StrengthHead Restraints and SeatsTop Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+?GoodGoodGoodGoodGoodTop Safety Pick+

Airbags, Child Seats, and Spare Tire Location

Like the IIHS, we were frustrated by the child-seat anchors. The anchors themselves are obscured by the seat cushion and are hard to find, but once the base is installed, fitting a rear-facing infant carrier into the cabin is easy thanks to wide-opening rear doors and a roomy rear seat.

.ymmpsafety2 { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpsafety2 img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpsafety2 div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpsafety2 a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpsafety2 a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpsafety2 span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2017 Nissan Maxima

Active Safety Features

For additional protection, Nissan provides active-safety features on SL trim levels and up; the suite of technology includes a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, forward-collision warning, and automated emergency braking. Curiously, neither a lane-departure-warning system nor a lane-keeping-assist feature are offered, so if you’re interested in such technology, you’ll need to look to the Buick LaCrosse, the Kia Cadenza, or the Toyota Avalon.

.ymmpsafety { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpsafety img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpsafety div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpsafety a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpsafety a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpsafety span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Backup Camera

A backup camera is standard and provides a decent field of view of what’s behind the Maxima, but the picture quality is far from crisp. Platinum trim levels have a 360-degree camera that provides a bird’s-eye view of the Maxima, which is effective for maneuvering in tight spaces, but it, too, suffers from mediocre resolution.

Gridlines integrated in backup camera view?Do gridlines move with steering wheel?Does volume of audio system reduce when reverse is selected?2016 Nissan Maxima PlatinumYesYesNo

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

C/D Warranty Rating:

Nissan offers an entirely average protection package with every new car it sells. Additional coverage is available at additional cost through dealerships, but the standard periods—a three-year or 36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty—should suit most buyers. Within the segment, the Buick LaCrosse and the Kia Cadenza offer greater coverage (better for those shopping for certified pre-owned models). Buick LaCrosse and Toyota Avalon buyers receive two years of free scheduled maintenance with their purchase.

Warranty Comparison

VehicleLimited WarrantyPowertrain WarrantyHybrid Component WarrantyCorrosion ProtectionRoadside AssistanceComplimentary Scheduled Maintenance2017 Nissan Maxima3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 milesN/A5 years (unlimited miles)3 years / 36,000 milesNone2017 Buick LaCrosse4 years / 50,000 miles6 years / 70,000 milesN/A4 years / 50,000 miles6 years / 70,000 miles2 years / 24,000 miles (two visits)2017 Kia Cadenza5 years / 60,000 miles10 years / 100,000 milesN/A5 years / 100,000 miles5 years / 60,000 milesNone2017 Toyota Avalon3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles8 years / 100,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)2 years (unlimited miles)2 years / 25,000 miles2017 Chevrolet Impala3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 milesN/A6 years / 100,000 miles5 years / 60,000 milesFirst two visits

In Depth: 2017 Nissan Maxima

