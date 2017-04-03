2017 Mini Cooper Countryman Grows Bigger, Gains Power, and Adds Practicality

View photos

A model from the Mini brand is unmistakable, no matter the guise, version, or body style. Some may consider the all-new 2017 Mini Cooper Countryman—the biggest Mini yet—an SUV, but the model embodies that trademark Mini character. That uniqueness extends beyond the car’s physical shape to the brand's cheerful and irreverent demeanor.

Mini offers the choice of a 134-hp, 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder in the base Cooper or, in the Cooper S, a 189-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. We opted for the latter in our awkwardly named Cooper S Countryman All4, which is Mini-speak for an all-wheel-drive version. This makes it comparable with other premium small SUVs, such as the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and BMW X1—which shares a platform with Countryman. Mini is owned by BMW. The Countryman starts at $26,600 for the base front-wheel-drive version and $31,100 for the S AWD. A few desirable option packages brought the price of ours to $39,535. That may sound like a lot of money, but Mini has never been a budget brand.



Even so, it’s astonishing that even at this price our Mini lacks advanced safety features, including auto emergency braking and lane-departure warning. It doesn’t have a blind-spot monitoring system. You can get it as part of the $1,000 Active Driver Assistant option, which also requires an additional $6,000 package called Fully Loaded.

On the road, this Mini adheres to the brand’s character with agility—thanks to quick steering and a distinct exhaust sound that make it fun to drive. At 3,600 pounds, the Countryman may not be the go-kart its pint-sized hatchback brethren are, but in the realm of SUVs and even some sedans, it corners with remarkable enthusiasm.

With the larger 2.0-liter engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Countryman feels zippy and responsive. The transmission plays harmoniously with the turbo’s rich torque. Rotate the drive mode selector by the shifter to Sport and throttle response becomes swifter and shift points occur at higher revs, adding more zest. Conversely, choosing the Eco mode results in somewhat blunted performance. The engine shutoff feature isn't the smoothest, but you can turn that nuisance off. Incidentally, a six-speed manual transmission is still offered.