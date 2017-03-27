2017 Mazda 3 2.5L Automatic Sedan

Today’s compact-car buyer is spoiled for choice, with the Mazda 3 being a prime example. It can be had as a sedan or a hatchback, with a 2.0-liter or a 2.5-liter engine, and with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mazda’s beautifully designed and well-executed compact excels no matter which choices you make. As enthusiastic supporters of both stick shifts and hatchbacks, our pick is the 2.5-liter Mazda 3 hatchback with a six-speed manual, examples of which we tested last fall and also in a recent 40,000-mile long-term test. This 2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring automatic sedan is slightly less practical and a bit less engaging to drive than those three-pedal hatches, but it’s every bit as impressive.

Nip and Tuck

Like all 2017 Mazda 3s, the sedan benefits from a mild freshening inside and out. The tweaks are subtle, but the reshaped grille and headlights lend the already attractive design a bit more crispness. Mazda also rejiggered the 3 lineup, doing away with the “i” and “s” designations that used to signify the engine options. Instead, the sedan’s base Sport and mid-level Touring models come with the 155-hp 2.0-liter inline-four, while the top Grand Touring trim tested here comes standard with the 2.5-liter four with 184 horsepower. Luckily for stick-shift enthusiasts, the six-speed manual remains standard regardless of trim level, unlike many competitors that restrict the manual to sparsely equipped base models.

Amazing Autobox

Paying $1050 extra for the six-speed automatic, however, does improve the 3’s performance considerably. Our Grand Touring sedan got from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, 0.6 second quicker than its manual hatchback equivalent. That makes it as quick as any Mazda 3 we’ve ever tested, save for the Mazdaspeed version of the previous-generation model. The time also matches that of the Honda Civic sedan with its optional engine, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four.

The Skyactiv four-cylinder revs eagerly to its 6500-rpm redline, and the automatic shifts crisply. Put it in Sport mode, and it’ll even perform rev-matched downshifts during spirited driving. Or take a more relaxed pace and the automatic enables impressive fuel economy: We averaged 29 mpg overall and an excellent 42 mpg in our 75-mph highway test. That beats the manual by a significant 8 mpg.