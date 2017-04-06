2017 Lincoln Continental Review: A Cultivated Cruiser

The Lincoln Continental has a 78-year history. Although that might make it a household name, it might also lead potential buyers to dismiss it as old news. But that would be a shame because this is a thoroughly modern sedan.

The wide-fendered Lincoln has genuine presence, with liberal use of chrome, including door-handle loops that jut out of the windowsill trim. These are appealing, polished touches.

Based on the bones of the accomplished Ford Fusion, the Lincoln is disciplined on twisty roads yet a relaxed highway cruiser. The 2.7-liter turbo V6 delivers effortless acceleration and 20 mpg overall on regular gas.

When it comes to luxury, the Continental impresses. The suspension easily soaks up bumps, and the cabin is whisper-quiet.

We’re not thrilled with the awkward electric door buttons on the inside, which provide no advantage over conventional levers. The push-button gear selector can also be confused with radio preset buttons. Stylish front seats look posh, but we found them narrow, with a bottom cushion that’s too short. We recommend trying out the optional (and more expensive) seats with four-way lumbar adjustment.

Safety features such as forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking come only as part of an optional technology package starting on the Select trimline. They ought to come standard on Lincoln’s flagship.

Read the complete Lincoln Continental road test.

Editor's Note: This article also appeared in the May 2017 issue of Consumer Reports magazine.

