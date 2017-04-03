2017 Kymco K-Pipe – First Ride Review

There seems to be a small-bike craze making a resurgence these days and it’s opened the doors for manufacturers to brining us itty-bitty bikes like the Kymco K-Pipe. Basically, the K-Pipe is a good looking scooter with a semi-automatic clutch and 17-inch wheels.

It’s is a capable beginner bike as much as a solid all around in town commuter. The US $1,999 K-Pipe is a blast as long as you don’t need to go over 55 mph and that’s exactly why Sammy Hagar’s "I Can’t Drive 55" song lyrics were constantly playing in my head while I was riding this thing.

Kymco’s K-Pipe is kind of like a Honda Grom: full size wheels, skinny tires, and a unique look that makes stand out in a sea of step-through scooters and shrunken superbikes. The large wheels help it to handle well on tight curvy roads and since it doesn’t feel as small as the Grom, you might even feel like you’re on a bit of a bigger bike (but you’re really not).

The K-Pipe is powered by a carbureted, air-cooled 123.7cc SOHC engine that has electric start with a back-up kick-starter. The engine is housed in a steel trellis frame with matching, tubular steel swingarm. It’s wrapped in minimalist yet sporty bodywork with a spiffy headlight and has an LCD dash that’s both small and quirky. Our test unit’s dash would regularly glitch-out by flashing all the LCD nomenclature off and on, and the bottom half of the screen would randomly go blank once in a while. But it always seemed to come back and work just fine after a few minutes.

The riding position is comfortable for a short rider; I’m only 5 feet 8 inches tall but, if anything, I felt too big for the poor thing. The seat is narrow and firm, so after an hour in the saddle it started to get uncomfortable. But for quick blasts to the store it feels fine. There’s no wind protection, so you have nothing between you and the elements; if (or I should say when, if, like me, you live in the Pacific Northwest) you get caught in the rain, there’s nowhere to hide.

There’s nowhere to hide from cars approaching from the rear either. While the little engine putts along fine in town, out on country roads it can be a little slow. It will not get out of its own way when you are buzzing along at 40-50 mph. You just have to twist the throttle and hope for the best as it slowly builds speed.

Hills are not its friend either. The anemic acceleration is not intended to climb steep grades – as I found out more than a few times. There’s not much more exciting than being tailgated by a dump truck with a pissed-off driver as your bike strains to go 40 mph on a curvy uphill backroad with no room to pull off. That sucked, but I shouldn’t really have been there in the first place.

In all other situations, the little four-speed transmission is pretty nice. It allows you to blast off the line when scooting from intersection to intersection in town. You can keep up with the Joneses here, but they’ll get their revenge in a quarter mile or less. I like that the K-Pipe has the auto-clutch, because it makes it a good choice for a new rider looking to gain experience. The way it works is that the engine won’t stall, but you still need to use the clutch when you’re shifting through the gears. It was easy enough to get going that I even let my teenage daughter ride it around the neighborhood for her first time on a “street bike.”