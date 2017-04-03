2017 Jaguar XE 35t AWD

By now it’s pretty well known among sports sedan enthusiasts that the Jaguar XE is pretty kick-ass to drive. It possesses the best steering this side of a 20-year-old BMW, it slices into corners with an enthusiasm unknown to most modern sedan-kind, and it offers a pleasing balance of ride quality and disciplined body control. The version tested here, the 35t, also packs 340 horsepower and can accelerate to 60 mph in less than five seconds. It’s all pretty fabulous, but it turns out there’s one way to slow the XE 35t’s pulse: Fit it with all-season tires.

Two previous XE 35t’s we’ve tested—a Euro-spec rear-drive model and our long-term all-wheel-drive car—wore Pirelli P Zero performance rubber to the test track. This car, in contrast, was fitted with Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season tires, and this seemingly small difference was both measurable at the track and discernible on public pavement.

The numbers first: Given that our long-term XE is equipped similarly to this one—this car weighed just 25 pounds more on our scales and, most notably, added the Driver Assistance package and adaptive dampers—it’s the easiest comparison. This Jaguar hit 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and 100 in 12.3; the P Zero–shod version was 0.3 and 0.4 second quicker, respectively. The all-season tires limited cornering grip to a relatively pedestrian 0.87 g, against 0.93 g with the performance summers. The largest testing discrepancy showed up in braking, where the XE on all-seasons took 170 feet to stop from 70 mph. That’s a good showing, and just 10 feet longer than a BMW 340i xDrive on performance tires (Michelin Pilot Super Sports), but nevertheless a full 23 feet more than the XE on P Zeros, which stopped from 70 mph in a class-leading 147 feet.

More than the numbers, though, the all-season tires dull the XE’s responses. Turn-in that’s katana-sharp with the performance tires takes an extra beat here, with the car’s mass lolling ever so slightly more toward the outside, enough so the synapses start to form the thought, Did I just overcook tha—before the grip catches up and you catapult out of the corner. A more long-lasting sensation can be felt in long sweepers, where tenacious, confident at-the-limit grip is replaced by a bit of a tightrope walk that’s as nerve-racking as it is thrilling. At least steering feel isn’t significantly diminished, which is useful for probing and deciphering the lesser amount of stick.

