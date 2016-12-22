2017 Jaguar XE 20d AWD Diesel

Ever since BMW lost its laser focus on driving-dynamics superiority when it launched its 2012 (F30) 3-series redesign, we’ve been searching for a suitably satisfying replacement as our favorite all-around, everyday car that best combines practicality with driving sophistication. Among newcomers, the Cadillac ATS impressed dynamically but was missing pretty much everything else, and the Lexus IS is compelling only in specific trim levels. With aluminum-intensive construction and an attractive price, could Jaguar’s new XE become The One?

Ripping around our favorite winding, two-lane roads, the XE certainly feels less isolated than the 3-series—a great start. Even though this particular car wore 18-inch all-season tires—R-Sport V-6 models are available with 20-inch performance rubber—lateral grip was a still impressive 0.88 g, which is more stick than the XE’s minimally bolstered seats can handle. However, despite more than ample grip, taut wheel and body control, and quick steering, linking corners in the XE doesn’t come as naturally as in our transcendent favorites. Frankly, and somewhat surprisingly, its bigger and heavier brother, the XF, possesses more of this corner-carving effortlessness. We also don’t like that the XE’s brake pedal has a bit of softness early in its stroke before the system starts to respond more linearly with additional pedal pressure. We’ve noticed this undesirable quality on a number of recent Jaguars, making us wonder if it’s a (misguided) part of Jaguar’s tuning philosophy.

Initially, we found the XE’s ride to be slightly too abrupt over expansion joints and other sharp impacts. When we hopped into the driver’s seat the next day, the recommended tire pressures—the value we set when testing cars—practically leaped off of the door-jamb placard: 43 psi front and 47 rear. Why so high? When we inquired, Jaguar officials claimed it was to be “robust” when the car is loaded to the XE’s maximum cargo and passenger capabilities. But we’re skeptical, since many competitors manage similar loads without such astronomical pressures, and we suspect that fuel-economy ratings were actually the driving factor here.

The owner’s manual also lists a “comfort setting” of 34 psi front and rear, which is for “up to three occupants and one luggage item.” Using that preferable lower setting, we found the XE has much more satisfying responses—the tires seem to bite the pavement better in response to steering-wheel inputs—and the lower inflation pressure also took the sharp edge off the ride. The steering effort is lighter than our ideal, though, even in the sportiest Dynamic mode, which has only a slight effect on weight. On the positive side, this setup does make the XE feel lighter on its tires than it is. And the XE can use the help, as its mass was one of the biggest surprises; despite aluminum-intensive construction, a curb weight of nearly two tons makes it the heaviest in its class.

The Diesel Delivers on Fuel Economy, Less So on Performance

The XE 20d is one of the few remaining diesel offerings in its class, starting at $37,395, a $1500 premium over the gasoline-fueled 2.0-liter turbo. Our test car scaled the options ladder nearly to the top at a breathtaking $56,345. That climb started with the addition of all-wheel drive ($2500) and skipped past the Premium and Prestige trims to the top, R-Sport model, a $10,100 addition that adds a host of comfort, convenience, and driver-assistance items along with a more aggressive look from a modified front bumper and the addition of side sills and a trunklid spoiler. On top of that, our car had the $2100 Comfort & Convenience package (heated and ventilated front seats and heated rears, a power trunklid, and rear window shade), the $2700 Technology package (including Jaguar’s latest InControl Touch Pro infotainment and navigation system running on a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 17-speaker Meridian sound system, and Wi-Fi connectivity), the $1000 adaptive shocks, and $550 Glacier White Metallic paint.